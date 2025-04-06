The body of Loca Wijaya will be buried in pride, following information and the family begged their family





LEGEND : The late Wijaya, journalist and owner of Media Insulteng.id / F-Pwi Care Sambar.idJakarta – The death of Situr Wijaya, journalist and owner of Media Insulting. Suddenly in Jakarta was managed by the Kebon Jeruk police station, the family asked the police to reveal the cause of the death by performing an autopsy at the National Police-Kekami Jati hospital on Saturday 05/04/2025). Representing the family and Central Sulawesi PWI said that the autopsy process of the Wijaya situ -situ body had been carried out at 10:00 am WIB, the process was observed by the police, the representatives of the hospital and the family. “At 10:00 am, when Jakarta was planned by the autopsy process of our Sister located, we coordinated with the investigators of the Jakarta Kebon Jerk police station for all the procedures and their processes, the implementation is at the national police hospital, Keramat Teak,” said Haru, president of Pwi Pediluli Sudulawesi who was appointed as family contact. According to HERU, the plan was above the autopsy, the body will be immediately controlled on the first flight for PALU on Sunday (06/04/2025). Upon arriving at the airport, the deceased will be brought by the family to be immediately buried in the village of Proud, the residence of the wife of the deceased domiciled. “The plan is after the divisum and the autopsy, we immediately explained the body to Palu, the family of the deceased in Purworejo had agreed to be buried in the hometown of his wife, since the deceased had a woman and three children,” said HERU. To all parties, the family called not to publish a photo of the body of the deceased when found. “Please, I don't have to publish or download photos of my husband, traumatized children, we are in mourning for this disaster,” pleaded Selvianti, wife of the deceased. Regarding the legal process of the death of Loca Wijaya, the family is currently awaiting the results of the Dead post and the autopsy of the body. “If later, the results die because of medical factors, then we are sincere and tolerant to accept as trial, but if there is another thing that leads to acts against the law of his death, we will perform total aid until the case is revealed thoroughly,” said HERU. Situr Wijaya (32), a journalist who is also the owner of Insulteng.id was found dead in one of the hotel rooms with a hidden face face. His death was estimated when he was found more than 6 hours, his body was taken in Katung in a 10 -hour ambulance in the parking lot of one of the hospitals in Jakarta. His body could only be evacuated by the police in the Kebon Jeruk sector on Friday evening (04/04/2025) around 8:00 p.m. WIB. His body was immediately taken to the National Police Hospital – Sacred Teck for examination and autopsy. *** Source: Pwi Care Central Sulawesi

