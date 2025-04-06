Politics
# MNAWARDS2024: How the winners will emerge
Muslim news, The most authoritarian Islamic and Islamic organizers of # MNAWARD2024 have officially unveiled the newly introduced categories for the fifth edition of the world's annual Muslim personality prizes and Nigerian Muslim personality prizes.
In a press release signed by the publisher, Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar on Saturday, this year, as in the past, aims to celebrate Muslim accompaniments that have excelled in their chosen career and made the Muslim community proud, both in Nigeria and all over the world.
Alhaji Abubakar said that the annual announcement of Muslim personalities for Nigeria and around the world, the # MNAWARD2024 will also present 10 categories in Nigeria and 10 on the world (global) to celebrate and honor Muslims in the media, health, law, teaching, finance, philanthropy, entertainment, Leadership, among others.
Nigerian Minister for Communications and the Digital Economy @Drisapantami emerged the winner of the Nigerian Muslim personality prize for 2020 # MNAWARDS2020organized by #MuslimnewsThe most authoritarian Islamic Newspaper of Nigeriars. May Allah bless him for the Ummah. Primer pic.twitter.com/z8iti9mquw
News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) February 19, 2021
Complete list of nominees below
Category: Nigeria
1. Personality of the Muslim media of the year 2024
2. Muslim health personality of the year 2024
3. Muslim teacher of the year 2024
4. Muslim celebrity of the year 2024
5. Muslim legal personality of the year 2024
6. Muslim scholar of the year 2024
7. Muslim philanthropist of the year 2024
8. Islamic financial personality of the year 2024
9. Muslim brand of the year (2024)
10. The global winner, Muslim personality of the year (in governance / leadership)
Global
1. Muslim media world personality of the year 2024 (emerged)
2. World Personality of Muslim Health of the Year 2024
3. World Muslim legal personality of the year 2024
4. World Muslim of the year 2024
5. World Muslim celebrity of the year 2024
6. World Muslim philanthropist of the year 2024
7. Global Muslim Scholar of the year 2024
8. World personality of Islamic finance of the year 2024
9. Global Muslim Brand of the Year (2024)
10. The global winner, world Muslim personality of the year (in governance / leadership)
The Emir of Qatar wins the world Muslim personality of the year 2021
Sheikh @Tamimbinhamad was declared the winner of the world Muslim personality 2021 by the most authoritarian Islamic newspaper of the Nigeriars. @Gulftimes_qatar @Peninsulaqatar @Qatar_tribune @dohanews @QNAENGLISH
News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) October 22, 2022
Previous winners in the world category include President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, including the late Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi, among notable international Muslim scholars.
In Nigeria, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa'ad III; Gov, Professor Babagana Zulum; Professor Ali Isa Pantami, Alhaji Femi Abbas, among others, have made in different categories in the last five years of the prize celebrating Muslims.
According to Alhaji Abubakar, we think that in each profession, there are exceptional Muslims who make an additional effort to use their knowledge and expertise for the benefit of their Muslim colleagues and humanity as a whole. Now it is time to recognize their efforts and celebrate them, because if we do not blow our trumpet, no one will do it. In addition, as Muslims, no one can better write our success stories than us.
Nigerie Mush
World Muslim personality of the year, 2020: Recep Tayyip Erdogan
* @Rterdogan * pic.twitter.com/jngirzagh9
Faruk Nalan (@Farukonalan) February 26, 2021
How the winners will emerge
A panel of trustworthy professionals and Muslims set up by the organizers already sets up a final touch to find the global winners in the two highest categories and the Nigerian Muslim personality of the year 2024.
In order for the winners to emerge in the newly introduced categories, Alhaji Abubakar said that the Committee worked closely with the national management of five notable Muslim professional organizations in Nigeria Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (Mulan), Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (Iman), Muslim media association (MPAAN), Nigeria), Nigeria), Nigeria), Muslim Professional Association (MPAAN) and MMMPN), Nigeria), Nigeria), MUSLIRIA Teachers Association, MUSLIRIA for Muslim teachers (MPAAN) and MMMPN), Nigeria), MUSLIRIA DESENS (MUTAN)
According to Mr. Abubakar, to make sure that good people emerge in all these categories, to team up with MMPN for the selection of Muslim media of the year; Mulan, Iman, Mpaan and Mutan will help the process of selecting law, health, finance and teacher, respectively.
#Pantami receives the prize for Nigerian Muslim personality 2020
The Nigerian Minister of Communications and the Digital Economy, the professor. @Drisapantami recently organized the management of @Muslimnews_ngled by its publisher, @RawshieldPrat his office in Abuja. Learn more https://t.co/eixzfaaqf3 pic.twitter.com/hyfemr024m
News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) January 13, 2022
The remaining categories, notably the philanthropist, the Muslim brand, the Muslim celebrity, the Muslim scientist of the year will be managed by the # Mnaward2024 committee. In a situation where more than one credible person is selected in each category, we use the vote and the best among the best will emerge, he added.
The organizers are looking for moral and material support with individuals, business organizations and relevant government agencies to update the project, while enjoying those that have been useful since the creation of 2018. Follow this link to support.
The winners will be announced on Saturday April 26, 2025 on all our social media and certain selected media partners
Nigerie MushA publication by Rawshield Pr Media, is a mouth for under-declared Muslim replacements and events in Nigeria and around the world, which are never in importance in the consumer media.
Last year, veteran #journalist,, #Femiabbas Won the person of Nigerian Muslim media of the year 2020. Who deserves to win the 2021 edition? A man or a woman in difficulty or printed #media? Be ready, it's all about #MNAWARDS 2021, celebrating #Muslim #achevers in all professions. pic.twitter.com/flxfujipww
News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) June 21, 2022
Among its mission, there is to give particular attention to the media and coverage to important people and events in the lives of Muslims who do not draw the attention of the media and to change the account of the media to blame Islam and Muslims for the offenses committed in its high name.
For more details, the partnership, the commitment to the success of this initiative, send an email to Muslims @gmail.com
Website: www.muslimnews.com.ng
Support Nigeria Muslim News
With your generous financial contributions to the new Muslim women, you help to maintain a culture of journalistic integrity which promotes quiet Islamic values and guarantees that it remains free and available for all.
Bank transfer
Rawshield Pr Company
0568624004
Guarantee trust bank
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://muslimnews.com.ng/2025/04/05/mnawards2024-how-the-winners-will-emerge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3 Arrested for having sold steroids without a prescription
- American actions bounce after the shock of Trump pricesExBulletin
- The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, meeting PM Modi, discusses the links of water-in-order for a prosperous future
- Epic universe – one of the largest theme parks that will open soon
- Trump is trying as a king '
- Limited options are growing China in the commercial “attrition war” with Trump
- Prabowo spoke to Jokowi before meeting Megawati? DASCO: I don't think it's
- Patient navigation enhances the completion of follow-up colonoscopy
- Skowna m2.1 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Imran Khan's desire to maintain dialogue should not be misinterpreted as an agreement: Swati
- Donald Trump tells the Americans who prepare for economic collapse: you must take medication
- Erdogan says that the opposition seeking to hamper the mayor of Istanbul