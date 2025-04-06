Muslim news, The most authoritarian Islamic and Islamic organizers of # MNAWARD2024 have officially unveiled the newly introduced categories for the fifth edition of the world's annual Muslim personality prizes and Nigerian Muslim personality prizes.

In a press release signed by the publisher, Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar on Saturday, this year, as in the past, aims to celebrate Muslim accompaniments that have excelled in their chosen career and made the Muslim community proud, both in Nigeria and all over the world.

Alhaji Abubakar said that the annual announcement of Muslim personalities for Nigeria and around the world, the # MNAWARD2024 will also present 10 categories in Nigeria and 10 on the world (global) to celebrate and honor Muslims in the media, health, law, teaching, finance, philanthropy, entertainment, Leadership, among others.

Nigerian Minister for Communications and the Digital Economy @Drisapantami emerged the winner of the Nigerian Muslim personality prize for 2020 # MNAWARDS2020organized by #MuslimnewsThe most authoritarian Islamic Newspaper of Nigeriars. May Allah bless him for the Ummah. Primer pic.twitter.com/z8iti9mquw News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) February 19, 2021

Complete list of nominees below

Category: Nigeria

1. Personality of the Muslim media of the year 2024

2. Muslim health personality of the year 2024

3. Muslim teacher of the year 2024

4. Muslim celebrity of the year 2024

5. Muslim legal personality of the year 2024

6. Muslim scholar of the year 2024

7. Muslim philanthropist of the year 2024

8. Islamic financial personality of the year 2024

9. Muslim brand of the year (2024)

10. The global winner, Muslim personality of the year (in governance / leadership)

Global

1. Muslim media world personality of the year 2024 (emerged)

2. World Personality of Muslim Health of the Year 2024

3. World Muslim legal personality of the year 2024

4. World Muslim of the year 2024

5. World Muslim celebrity of the year 2024

6. World Muslim philanthropist of the year 2024

7. Global Muslim Scholar of the year 2024

8. World personality of Islamic finance of the year 2024

9. Global Muslim Brand of the Year (2024)

10. The global winner, world Muslim personality of the year (in governance / leadership)

The Emir of Qatar wins the world Muslim personality of the year 2021 Sheikh @Tamimbinhamad was declared the winner of the world Muslim personality 2021 by the most authoritarian Islamic newspaper of the Nigeriars. @Gulftimes_qatar @Peninsulaqatar @Qatar_tribune @dohanews @QNAENGLISH pic.twitter.com/own1ugbuji News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) October 22, 2022

Previous winners in the world category include President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, including the late Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi, among notable international Muslim scholars.

In Nigeria, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa'ad III; Gov, Professor Babagana Zulum; Professor Ali Isa Pantami, Alhaji Femi Abbas, among others, have made in different categories in the last five years of the prize celebrating Muslims.

According to Alhaji Abubakar, we think that in each profession, there are exceptional Muslims who make an additional effort to use their knowledge and expertise for the benefit of their Muslim colleagues and humanity as a whole. Now it is time to recognize their efforts and celebrate them, because if we do not blow our trumpet, no one will do it. In addition, as Muslims, no one can better write our success stories than us.

Nigerie Mush World Muslim personality of the year, 2020: Recep Tayyip Erdogan * @Rterdogan * pic.twitter.com/jngirzagh9 Faruk Nalan (@Farukonalan) February 26, 2021

How the winners will emerge

A panel of trustworthy professionals and Muslims set up by the organizers already sets up a final touch to find the global winners in the two highest categories and the Nigerian Muslim personality of the year 2024.

In order for the winners to emerge in the newly introduced categories, Alhaji Abubakar said that the Committee worked closely with the national management of five notable Muslim professional organizations in Nigeria Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (Mulan), Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (Iman), Muslim media association (MPAAN), Nigeria), Nigeria), Nigeria), Muslim Professional Association (MPAAN) and MMMPN), Nigeria), Nigeria), MUSLIRIA Teachers Association, MUSLIRIA for Muslim teachers (MPAAN) and MMMPN), Nigeria), MUSLIRIA DESENS (MUTAN)

According to Mr. Abubakar, to make sure that good people emerge in all these categories, to team up with MMPN for the selection of Muslim media of the year; Mulan, Iman, Mpaan and Mutan will help the process of selecting law, health, finance and teacher, respectively.

#Pantami receives the prize for Nigerian Muslim personality 2020 The Nigerian Minister of Communications and the Digital Economy, the professor. @Drisapantami recently organized the management of @Muslimnews_ngled by its publisher, @RawshieldPrat his office in Abuja. Learn more https://t.co/eixzfaaqf3 pic.twitter.com/hyfemr024m News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) January 13, 2022

The remaining categories, notably the philanthropist, the Muslim brand, the Muslim celebrity, the Muslim scientist of the year will be managed by the # Mnaward2024 committee. In a situation where more than one credible person is selected in each category, we use the vote and the best among the best will emerge, he added.

The organizers are looking for moral and material support with individuals, business organizations and relevant government agencies to update the project, while enjoying those that have been useful since the creation of 2018. Follow this link to support.

The winners will be announced on Saturday April 26, 2025 on all our social media and certain selected media partners

Nigerie MushA publication by Rawshield Pr Media, is a mouth for under-declared Muslim replacements and events in Nigeria and around the world, which are never in importance in the consumer media.

Last year, veteran #journalist,, #Femiabbas Won the person of Nigerian Muslim media of the year 2020. Who deserves to win the 2021 edition? A man or a woman in difficulty or printed #media? Be ready, it's all about #MNAWARDS 2021, celebrating #Muslim #achevers in all professions. pic.twitter.com/flxfujipww News News Nigeria (@Muslimnews_ng) June 21, 2022

Among its mission, there is to give particular attention to the media and coverage to important people and events in the lives of Muslims who do not draw the attention of the media and to change the account of the media to blame Islam and Muslims for the offenses committed in its high name.

For more details, the partnership, the engagement to the success of this initiative, send an email to Muslims @gmail.com

Website: www.muslimnews.com.ng

Support Nigeria Muslim News With your generous financial contributions to the new Muslim women, you help to maintain a culture of journalistic integrity which promotes quiet Islamic values ​​and guarantees that it remains free and available for all. Bank transfer Rawshield Pr Company 0568624004 Guarantee trust bank

