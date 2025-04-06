Politics
Karen Spilka and Mass. The Senate “will face” Trump. Yeah. RIGHT.
President Donald Trump must be deeply disturbed these days.
No, not on nothing the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, said about the invaded of Taiwan.
And that has nothing to do with the rumble of Vladimir Putin on the cease-fire talks sponsored by Trump in Ukraine, or the world reaction to the prices.
This also does not concern the judicial jokes of judges of progressive judges of the American district court of him to stifle his radical initiatives ranging from the expulsion of illegal criminal foreigners to the reduction of the USAID.
These developments that he can manage. Showing the Senate of the State of Massachusetts is a different question.
What was surely to shake Trump in his boots is the wish of last week by the president of the Democratic State, Karen Spilka, to stand up and his campaign to reduce fraud, the abuse of waste in the programs of the federal government.
Until now, Trump has not been forced to deal with the attacks of the Massachusetts US Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey as well as the nine unnecessary members of the Massachusetts of the American Chamber, all Democrats.
Warren has even associated the Senator of Vermont, Bernie Sanders, to go after Trump for having allegedly rewarded the billionaires to the detriment of the working class. The pair of progressives used to attack the millionaires until they themselves become millionaires. They then increased their game to billionaires.
Anyway, if someone knows the FWA in government, it is the Senate of Massachusetts controlled by the Democrats, who under Spilka fights for the teeth and nails to ward off an audit of the state auditor Diana Dizoglio, even if the voters have fully approved this during the emergency.
Dizoglio could start by auditing the way Spilka uses public funds to embellish the salaries of senators who are loyal to him by naming chairs of committees that sometimes do not even meet. Dizoglio unfortunately served in the Senate before being elected listener.
For example, Spilka during a laid -free press conference last week, Senator Cindy Friedman in Arlington led a coordinated committee called Response 2025 to cope with Trump's budget cuts.
Friedman, chairman of the senatorial committee of management and politicians, will work with other committees to direct the State “by the uncertainty of federal action” by Trump.
If nothing else, the Senate knows how to create committees. And the creation by Spilka of the 2025 response is nothing more than a public relations gadget to appease left humans accusing the legislature controlled by Democrat not to “stand up” to Trump – as if the legislator had the power to do so.
And the Spilka press conference took place ideally a few days before the anti-Trump “Hands Off Boston” rally today on Boston Common Protestant “The Trump / Musk Assault against Democracy” and promising to “never bow before the kings of the tyrant or fascism”.
“We, the inhabitants of Massachusetts, will bring together to tell the corrupt, cruel and chaotic tyrants to DC Hands Off Boston,” said the group's leaflet.
He also came just after the announcement that the Trump administration had dismissed $ 106 million in COVVI-19 residual funds that Massachusett schools were waiting.
Governor Maura Healey, a long -standing critic of Trump, condemned the decision because it has other federal budget cuts. But she was not at the Spilka press conference, and she did not send a representative.
The president of the room, Ron Mariano, or any other person in the House of Representatives of the House of Representatives.
Contant of what it was a job, the fact that no member of the State delegation at the Congress, which deals daily from the Trump administration, presents – and not Warren or Markey or one of the nine unhappy members of the American Chamber.
It was therefore left to Spilka and Massachusetts State Senate to “take” Trump. Yeah. RIGHT. She will show it.
We do not know if Friedman will be paid in addition for his new “tasks”, but she will probably do. Last year, Friedman, with the basic salary of the legislators of $ 73,655, received an additional $ 102,340 to chair a committee and vice by chairing another for a total of $ 175,995.
Basic remuneration is now $ 82,044, but most legislators like Friedman do much more, especially if they are Spilka loyalists. Spilka is paid $ 203,286.
They are worth every penny.
The political journalist veteran Peter Lucas can be contacted at: [email protected]
