



Islamabad – A delegation from the US Congress with four members led by Tom Suozzi (Democrat) will realize Pakistan from April 10 to 15 to meet the main political and military leaders in Pakistan. This very first high-level delegation of the US Congress visiting Pakistan since the President of the United States, Trump, took over the office on January 20 of this year.

The US Congress Delegation is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PM / FM deputy, senator Ishaq Dar and the political leadership of various political parties in Islamabad and Lahore. The delegation will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Muzaffarabad capital where they will meet Ajk PM ANWAR UL HAQ CHAPHARY and President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary. The management of the AJK would give an in -depth briefing on the last situation of the cashmere occupied by India, including the security situation of the control line.

The delegation would also visit Lahore where they should meet the president of PML-N Nawaz Sharif and chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. During meetings, questions of mutual interest, economic cooperation and investment possibilities in Punjab will be discussed. The US Congress Delegation would also visit the Kartarpur corridor where they would visit the Baba Guru Nanak sanctuary. The American Pakistani politician and coordinator of the visit, Mr. Igra Igra, while speaking to the New York Nation, said that the goal of this congress delegation is to improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States and to have a better understanding of Pakistan.

Igra said that other questions, including economics, trade, defense and military ties, and education were on the agenda during the visit. IGRA said that it would be the 4th visit to the member of the Tom Suozzi Congress in Pakistan, however, the other 3 members of the delegation would visit Pakistan for the first time. Mr. IGRA categorically declared that this delegation would not discuss the publication of the PTI president, Imran Khan. He said that there was no truth in rumors circulating on social networks according to which the delegation would meet Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan will not be discussed, nor the delegation would visit Adila's prison where Imran Khan is currently imprisoned.

