Pakistanis based in the United States join Pti Backchannel Push for the relief of Imran Khan





An image published by PTI shows the former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his appearance via the video connection before the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. PTI “The breakthrough depends on Khan, the behavior of PTI on social networks”.

Makkah: A group of Pakistani doctors and businessmen based in the United States called a senior official in Islamabad and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, at Adiala in Rawalpindi prison, the news reported on Sunday.

These interactions are part of the PTI and his efforts of his sympathizers to ask for a certain relief for Khan. These back-channel efforts are added to the behind the scenes negotiations which took place between the PTI and the relevant districts.

No progress has been made so far in any of these efforts in the midst of expectations that discussions on the PTI canal with the establishment can resume.

Some PTI leaders who have interacted with the establishment in the past are trying to take over the Banche talks.

The military establishment has always insisted that he would not speak to politicians and political parties and that it is up to political parties to discuss politics and related issues. Some PTI leaders, however, talked about their back-channel interactions.

A source, which is aware of the recent interactions of American Pakistani doctors and businessmen with Khan and a key official, said that the breakthrough of these efforts depends on the behavior of PTI social media and that of Khan.

The social media of Khan and Ptis and its foreign chapters, in particular the PTI-US and PTI-UK, have constantly targeted the best command of the military. Party's social media led campaigns one after the other against the army and its command.

False stories have been divided, while the influential world capitals, including Washington and London, were approached to put pressure on Islamabad and the GHQ for the release of Khan.

The PTI was also active to derail the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan, in addition to requesting sanctions for the country's army.

The second level leadership of the PTI, which itself holds the social media of the parties and its foreign chapters responsible for causing problems for the party and its first leadership, knows that things may not improve for the party and its chief imprisoned until the social media PTI and Khan cease to target the institution of the army and its first command.

Now that a delegation of Pakistani doctors and businessmen based in the United States has met a key official and Khan, it would be interesting to see if Khan and the party's social media show a certain restraint.

It is believed that the situation for the PTI and its first leadership can only improve if they stop negative policy, avoid targeting the institution of the army and do not injure the economy. For the PTI and its sympathizers, the immediate concern is to obtain a relief for Khan.

Originally published in the news

