Pti Rift deepens after Gandapur's remarks





Islamabad: A major crisis takes place within Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) while its internal divisions are intensifying, with senior leaders, including the former president of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, calling for an immediate investigation into what they nicknamed Ali Alim Alim NOIKS.

Asad Qaiser, former president of the National Assembly, urged the central management of PTIS to take immediate measures against Gandapur, warning that the reputation of the parties was in danger in the middle of the growing internal divisions. The party must thoroughly investigate the statements made by Gandapur, he said, adding that the founder of the PTI had to weigh on the issue and clarify his position.

The old speakers echoed the growing dissatisfaction in the rows of the party, with sources revealing a feeling of deepening of the frustration among the best brass in PTI.

IK rejects rumors of withdrawal kp cm

The leading personalities openly accuse Gandapur of endangering Imran Khans of the vision of unity and reform for an alleged personal gain.

Shahram Khan Tarakai, another first MNA PTI and provincial minister, was quick to join the choir, saying that gandators' comments could cause irreparable damage to the cause of the parties. This will harm the Imran Khans heritage and the very movement that he started, said Tarakai, calling for a large -scale investigation.

The controversy stems from a series of remarks made by Gandapur last week, in which he openly accused his colleagues members of the PTI of conspiracy against him and the KP government.

The main shocking ministers have sparked a storm of criticism within the party, with great fearing that these allegations could lead to an even deeper corner in the already fragile PTIS. The sources within PTI told Business Record that the comments of Gandapurs, which included veiled accusations against the members of the unnamed party on the controversial distribution of party tickets, were welcomed by Fury by the PTI political elite.

However, Tarakai has warned that PTIS leadership should focus on more urgent issues, in particular by guaranteeing the release of Imran Khan and innocent party workers who languish in prison due to political disorders. Instead of creating chaos within the party, Gandapur should work to restore order and bring good governance to the province, asked Tarakai. He said: The world laughs at our government.

With the reputation of online PTIS and public support by decreasing more and more, many wonder if the party can survive this last internal crisis.

The PTI initiates suggest that the central management of the parties rushes to contain the fallout, because an increasing number of senior leaders of the party threatens to distant themselves from the chief minister of KP.

While internal conflicts intensifies, the leadership of the parties undergoes immense pressure to act decisively.

A senior PTI official who wanted not to be appointed said that PTI could face a critical crossroads in the coming days, either he will join together in the face of adversity, or the bitter intestine struggles will irreparably damage his position.

However, PTIS leadership remains strict for the moment, but the sources suggest that an emergency meeting could be called in the coming days to discuss the remarks of the gandapers.

