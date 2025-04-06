Politics
XI Focus: Planting trees to strengthen China's “green active ingredients”
“The voluntary planting of trees is a national initiative which must be continued for generations,” said Thursday XI, who is also secretary general of the central committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission.
He called for the pooling of the force to build a beautiful China and make the country even green thanks to afforestation.
The resolute commitment of Xi to plant trees has inspired Chinese citizens – government officials and regular people – to actively engage in the afforestation of afforestation of China and support the efforts of green transformation and ecological conservation of the country.
China designated March 12 as a national trees planting day in 1979 and launched a voluntary campaign to plant trees on a national scale in 1981. Thanks to decades of perseverance in its afforestation, China is at the forefront of world efforts to green the planet, contributing about a quarter of the world green zones since 2000.
“The increase in green coverage consists in bringing greater development forces, and the planting of trees is to plant the future,” said Xi during the planting activity of last year, calling for continuous efforts to enrich the “green assets” of the country.
XI understands the key role that a solid ecological environment plays in supporting the long -term development of China, and has long been concerned by the restoration of land and afforestation.
When he worked in the province of Fujian of eastern China, he inspected the county to change, a mountainous area which was formerly plagued by severe soil erosion, on five separate occasions to strengthen the control of soil erosion.
“In general, China's forest resources are still rare and its ecological system remains vulnerable,” said Xi when he participates in another trees planting in Beijing in 2013.
In 2017, XI gave instructions on the mechanized forest farm of Saihanba in the province of Hebei, the largest artificial plantation in the world, and praised the “miracle” of the afforestation carried out by local workers. He visited the forest guards of the farm four years later, urging efforts to support the role of the site as an ecological house.
XI's thought on ecological civilization guides the country to a green future, with extended forest coverage, an improved living environment and a more sustainable path for the economy.
The country now has a total forestry area of 283.7 million hectares, forest coverage exceeding 25% of its total land area – compared to 12% in the early 1980s.
China also houses the largest total human manufacturing area in the world. In 2024 alone, China planted 4.45 million hectares of trees and improved 3.22 million hectares of meadows.
The ecological environment continues to improve, a fact that was directly and tangibly felt by people, noted XI Thursday.
While attending the planting activity in 2019, XI planted a magnolia in a forest park in the Tongzhou district of Beijing. In the 1990s, the site was surrounded by a chemical factory and various polluting companies, but its environment has improved since the start of the local government which began to move these factories in 2018.
Many other places in China have also seen their living environment improve. Up to 43.32 percent of the areas built in Chinese cities were covered by the vegetation of last year, the space per inhabitant per inhabitant reaching 15.65 square meters.
At the beginning of the summer of 2023, XI visited a state forest area in the Autonomous Region of Inner Mongolia to learn more about the progress of the Forest Program of the Refuge Breeze (TSFP), the world's largest afforestation program, which approaches desertification in the North West, the North and North East of China.
For the survival and development of humanity, it is essential to prevent and control desertification, Xi stressed during his visit.
By 2050, the program’s afforestation area should encompass more than 4 million square kilometers in 13 provincial level regions, representing 42.4% of the country's total area.
It is also estimated that around 15 million people in the areas covered by the TSFP came out of poverty by developing the industries of foresters and fruit cultivation, because the planting of trees also brings economic gains and a greener development.
“The afforestation should offer more advantages to people,” Xi said at Thursday's event, highlighting the need to focus more on improving forest management and ecological quality of meadows and on the promotion of relevant industries.
XI underlined the concept of a “green GDP” in 2021, when he joined the legislators to deliberate matters of national importance during the annual meetings of Chinese “two sessions”.
During the discussion, Zhou Yizhe, a forest agricultural worker from Interior Mongolia, shared his history of transition from a recorder to a forest ranger. The farm in which he worked had completely abandoned wood production, focusing on environmental protection.
He said that more wild animals appeared on the trees farm, and research has shown that forest and wetlands have become a source of wealth.
“Maintaining a good ecological environment is enormous value,” Xi said on this occasion.
Last year, the production of the forest industry and the China meadows totaled 10.17 yuan billion (around 1.42 Billion of US dollars), and its ecotourism sector experienced 9.1% in annual tourism numbers.
In addition to the conservation of water, the conduct of economic advantages and the increase in cereal production, the forests also serve as carbon wells, according to XI.
At the rear of the persistent efforts to plant trees in the country, the annual capacity of carbon flesh in Chinese forests and meadows exceeded 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, ranking first in the world and offering a strong and green boost to global combat against climate change and environmental degradation.
In response to the global campaign for the planting of trees in the World Economic Forum, China in 2022 announced that it would plant 70 billion trees in a decade while strengthening its forest carbon wells and improving the conservation of its existing forest resources.
While recognizing the remarkable progress of China, XI warned Thursday that the total resources of the country's forests and meadows as well as the advantages they offer remain insufficient in terms of quantity and quality.
The country should make more efforts to effectively solve significant problems and do even better the year over the year in this regard, Xi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202504/1331523.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3 Arrested for having sold steroids without a prescription
- American actions bounce after the shock of Trump pricesExBulletin
- The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, meeting PM Modi, discusses the links of water-in-order for a prosperous future
- Epic universe – one of the largest theme parks that will open soon
- Trump is trying as a king '
- Limited options are growing China in the commercial “attrition war” with Trump
- Prabowo spoke to Jokowi before meeting Megawati? DASCO: I don't think it's
- Patient navigation enhances the completion of follow-up colonoscopy
- Skowna m2.1 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Imran Khan's desire to maintain dialogue should not be misinterpreted as an agreement: Swati
- Donald Trump tells the Americans who prepare for economic collapse: you must take medication
- Erdogan says that the opposition seeking to hamper the mayor of Istanbul