Taking up a shovel, Chinese President Xi Jinping joined children, officials and local residents of the planting of trees on a bank in the capital of the country in Beijing this spring, following a tradition which he kept as the leader of the country for 13 consecutive years.

“The voluntary planting of trees is a national initiative which must be continued for generations,” said Thursday XI, who is also secretary general of the central committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission.

He called for the pooling of the force to build a beautiful China and make the country even green thanks to afforestation.

The resolute commitment of Xi to plant trees has inspired Chinese citizens – government officials and regular people – to actively engage in the afforestation of afforestation of China and support the efforts of green transformation and ecological conservation of the country.

China designated March 12 as a national trees planting day in 1979 and launched a voluntary campaign to plant trees on a national scale in 1981. Thanks to decades of perseverance in its afforestation, China is at the forefront of world efforts to green the planet, contributing about a quarter of the world green zones since 2000.

“The increase in green coverage consists in bringing greater development forces, and the planting of trees is to plant the future,” said Xi during the planting activity of last year, calling for continuous efforts to enrich the “green assets” of the country.

XI understands the key role that a solid ecological environment plays in supporting the long -term development of China, and has long been concerned by the restoration of land and afforestation.

When he worked in the province of Fujian of eastern China, he inspected the county to change, a mountainous area which was formerly plagued by severe soil erosion, on five separate occasions to strengthen the control of soil erosion.

“In general, China's forest resources are still rare and its ecological system remains vulnerable,” said Xi when he participates in another trees planting in Beijing in 2013.

In 2017, XI gave instructions on the mechanized forest farm of Saihanba in the province of Hebei, the largest artificial plantation in the world, and praised the “miracle” of the afforestation carried out by local workers. He visited the forest guards of the farm four years later, urging efforts to support the role of the site as an ecological house.

XI's thought on ecological civilization guides the country to a green future, with extended forest coverage, an improved living environment and a more sustainable path for the economy.

The country now has a total forestry area of ​​283.7 million hectares, forest coverage exceeding 25% of its total land area – compared to 12% in the early 1980s.

China also houses the largest total human manufacturing area in the world. In 2024 alone, China planted 4.45 million hectares of trees and improved 3.22 million hectares of meadows.

The ecological environment continues to improve, a fact that was directly and tangibly felt by people, noted XI Thursday.

While attending the planting activity in 2019, XI planted a magnolia in a forest park in the Tongzhou district of Beijing. In the 1990s, the site was surrounded by a chemical factory and various polluting companies, but its environment has improved since the start of the local government which began to move these factories in 2018.

Many other places in China have also seen their living environment improve. Up to 43.32 percent of the areas built in Chinese cities were covered by the vegetation of last year, the space per inhabitant per inhabitant reaching 15.65 square meters.

At the beginning of the summer of 2023, XI visited a state forest area in the Autonomous Region of Inner Mongolia to learn more about the progress of the Forest Program of the Refuge Breeze (TSFP), the world's largest afforestation program, which approaches desertification in the North West, the North and North East of China.

For the survival and development of humanity, it is essential to prevent and control desertification, Xi stressed during his visit.

By 2050, the program’s afforestation area should encompass more than 4 million square kilometers in 13 provincial level regions, representing 42.4% of the country's total area.

It is also estimated that around 15 million people in the areas covered by the TSFP came out of poverty by developing the industries of foresters and fruit cultivation, because the planting of trees also brings economic gains and a greener development.

“The afforestation should offer more advantages to people,” Xi said at Thursday's event, highlighting the need to focus more on improving forest management and ecological quality of meadows and on the promotion of relevant industries.

XI underlined the concept of a “green GDP” in 2021, when he joined the legislators to deliberate matters of national importance during the annual meetings of Chinese “two sessions”.

During the discussion, Zhou Yizhe, a forest agricultural worker from Interior Mongolia, shared his history of transition from a recorder to a forest ranger. The farm in which he worked had completely abandoned wood production, focusing on environmental protection.

He said that more wild animals appeared on the trees farm, and research has shown that forest and wetlands have become a source of wealth.

“Maintaining a good ecological environment is enormous value,” Xi said on this occasion.

Last year, the production of the forest industry and the China meadows totaled 10.17 yuan billion (around 1.42 Billion of US dollars), and its ecotourism sector experienced 9.1% in annual tourism numbers.

In addition to the conservation of water, the conduct of economic advantages and the increase in cereal production, the forests also serve as carbon wells, according to XI.

At the rear of the persistent efforts to plant trees in the country, the annual capacity of carbon flesh in Chinese forests and meadows exceeded 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, ranking first in the world and offering a strong and green boost to global combat against climate change and environmental degradation.

In response to the global campaign for the planting of trees in the World Economic Forum, China in 2022 announced that it would plant 70 billion trees in a decade while strengthening its forest carbon wells and improving the conservation of its existing forest resources.

While recognizing the remarkable progress of China, XI warned Thursday that the total resources of the country's forests and meadows as well as the advantages they offer remain insufficient in terms of quantity and quality.

The country should make more efforts to effectively solve significant problems and do even better the year over the year in this regard, Xi said.