DASCO: The visit of Didit Prabowo to a number of figures in the context of friendship





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Ragowo Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo alias Didit Prabowo visited the residence of the former president, one of them was the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri on Eid al-Fitr Monday, March 31, 2025.

The Megawati meeting plan with Prabowo continued to be highlighted because it failed. The two Sekondan separated the road after diving in the 2009 presidential election. In the 2024 presidential election, Prabowo beat the pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates carried by PDIP, the Megawati party.

“The visit of Mas Didit to various figures in the context of Lebaran’s friendship,” said the president of the Gerindra Party DPP Daily, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Sunday, April 6, 2025.

At the time of the Eid Al -Fitr, last Monday. Didit visited the Megawati residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta. He was accompanied by the general secretary of the Gerindra Ahmad Muzani party.

However, Didit was not happy to tell the content of Reunion. Muzani said that in the group that occurred about 2.5 hours, there was no political discussion.

“Talk only about Eid,” said Muzani.

Not only Sowan in Megawati, but also Sowan in the sixth president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and the seventh president Joko Widodo.

However, during his visit to the Jokowi residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Solo was saved. He only said “Eid Al -Fitr” Happy Eid Al before entering Jokowi's residence.

SUFMI DASCO AHMAD said that during his visit, Didit had not brought any political message from his father. The visit made by Didit is a visit which is only a friendship.

“The proximity of kinship is not a political proximity,” said Dasco.

Syahdan, said Dasco, a visit to Sby and Jokowi solo was also made on the basis of kinship and friendship.

“When I went to Solo, Mas Didit was everything. So there was no political discussion,” said DPR vice-president.

Contacted separately, the Executive Director of Trias Politika Agung Baskoro assessed that Didit's visit to the residence of the former president, in particular Megawati, means that the seriousness of Prabowo to build political communication with the president of the PDIP.

In addition, he said, Didit also invited the children of the former president to his birthday event on March 22.

“Didit made a political bridge,” said Agung.

The director of Indonesian political parameters, Adi Prayitno, said: Didit was a representation of Prabowo to communicate with the political elite. His meeting with Megawati could be an assessment at the start of the meeting between Megawati-Pobowo.

“You could say that Didit is a bridge from Reunion Mega-Prabowo in the future,” said Adi. Publisher's option: PDIP revealed the reason why the DPP has not yet organized plenary preparation for the 2025 congress

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/dasco-kunjungan-didit-prabowo-ke-sejumlah-tokoh-dalam-rangka-silaturahmi–1228043 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos