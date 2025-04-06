Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi to inaugurate the India First Verical Lifting Sea Pont in Rameswaram today | Take a look | Latest news from India

PM Modi to inaugurate the India First Verical Lifting Sea Pont in Rameswaram today | Take a look | Latest news from India

 


April 06, 2025 10:22

The new Pamban Lift vertical bridge, connecting Rameswaram to continental India, is a major engineering production built at a cost of more than 550 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Moda Inaulera the Indias First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Rameswaram and will launch several infrastructure projects during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the new Pamban railway bridge around noon on April 6 (via DD News)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the new Pamban railway bridge around noon on April 6 (via DD News)

As part of his route, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to the famous Ramathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. Later, he will lay the foundation stone and devote road and iron projects 8,300 crores the nation, according to a government statement.

The Projects Include The Foundation for the Four-Laning of A 28-KM Stretch of National Highway 40 (NH-40) Between Walajapet and Ranipet, and the Inauguration of Four-Laned Sections of Three Other National Highways: A 29 km Stretch of NH-332 Between Viluppuram and Puducherry, 57 km Stretch of NH-32 from Pondiyankuppum to Sattanathapuram, and extended 48 km from NH-36 between Cholapuram and Thanjavur.

These projects aim to improve connectivity to pilgrimage and tourist spots, to reduce the journey time between key cities and to provide faster access to health establishments and ports. They should also benefit local farmers by softening the transport of products on the markets and stimulating the economic activity of leather and small industries in the region.

Watch: The Ministry of Railway Shares the video of New Pamban Bridge

The Ministry of Railways has published a promotional video highlighting the picturesque beauty of the newly built Pamban bridge.

The ministry wrote on X, punching on the past, lifting the new one, Pamban stands with a breathtaking view. This RAM Navami, witness to the first sea bridge in the vertical lifting in India revealing in one day!

Security arrangements have been tightened in the coastal city before Inauguration of project 550 CROIN.

The PM Modi should inaugurate the new Pamban railway bridge around noon on April 6. It will also signal a new train service Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai), as well as a ship of the Coast Guard, while the vertical rise of the bridge increases the passage of the ship demonstrating the functionality of the bridges.

Everything you need to know about the vertical sea deck

  • The new lifting vertical pamban bridge, connecting Rameswaram to continental India, is a major engineering production built at one more cost 550 Croore, according to an official press release from the Ministry of Railways. The bridge extends over 2.08 km, includes 99 litters and has a vertical lift of 72.5 meters which can reach up to 17 meters, allowing a fluid passage of large ships without disturbing the train services, according to a release of GDP.
  • It is made using stainless steel reinforcements, fully united seals, high -quality protective paint and special polysiloxane coating to protect against corrosion, sustainability and reduction of maintenance needs. The structure is ready for future, designed to support two railways to meet the next transport requests.
  • The original Pamban bridge, built in 1914 by British engineers, was an overhang design with a Vitale connection period and served as a vital connection for pilgrims, tourists and trade for more than 100 years.
  • Due to severe marine conditions and increased transport requests, modern replacement was necessary. In 2019, the Indian government approved the construction of this advanced bridge.
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a PSU of Navratna under the Ministry of Railways, led construction, sailing challenges such as turbulent waters, strong winds, cyclones and seismic risks in the region.
  • The design and technology of bridges place him among the world's emblematic bridges such as the Golden Gate Bridge (USA), Tower Bridge (United Kingdom) and the Bridge Oresund (Denmark-Sweden).
  • According to a government statement, the new Pamban bridge is a symbol of modern Indian engineering, successfully mixing technology with the challenges of India coastal and seismic areas.

News / / India News / / PM Modi to inaugurate the India First Verical Lifting Sea Pont in Rameswaram today | Take a look

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-india-s-first-vertical-lift-sea-pamban-bridge-rameswaram-sunday-april-6-take-a-loo-101743839923070.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: