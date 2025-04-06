PM Modi to inaugurate the India First Verical Lifting Sea Pont in Rameswaram today | Take a look | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Moda Inaulera the Indias First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Rameswaram and will launch several infrastructure projects during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the new Pamban railway bridge around noon on April 6 (via DD News)

As part of his route, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to the famous Ramathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. Later, he will lay the foundation stone and devote road and iron projects 8,300 crores the nation, according to a government statement.

The Projects Include The Foundation for the Four-Laning of A 28-KM Stretch of National Highway 40 (NH-40) Between Walajapet and Ranipet, and the Inauguration of Four-Laned Sections of Three Other National Highways: A 29 km Stretch of NH-332 Between Viluppuram and Puducherry, 57 km Stretch of NH-32 from Pondiyankuppum to Sattanathapuram, and extended 48 km from NH-36 between Cholapuram and Thanjavur.

These projects aim to improve connectivity to pilgrimage and tourist spots, to reduce the journey time between key cities and to provide faster access to health establishments and ports. They should also benefit local farmers by softening the transport of products on the markets and stimulating the economic activity of leather and small industries in the region.

Watch: The Ministry of Railway Shares the video of New Pamban Bridge

The Ministry of Railways has published a promotional video highlighting the picturesque beauty of the newly built Pamban bridge.

The ministry wrote on X, punching on the past, lifting the new one, Pamban stands with a breathtaking view. This RAM Navami, witness to the first sea bridge in the vertical lifting in India revealing in one day!

Security arrangements have been tightened in the coastal city before Inauguration of project 550 CROIN.

The PM Modi should inaugurate the new Pamban railway bridge around noon on April 6. It will also signal a new train service Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai), as well as a ship of the Coast Guard, while the vertical rise of the bridge increases the passage of the ship demonstrating the functionality of the bridges.

