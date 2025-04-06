



Tens of thousands of opponents of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, billionaire Elon Musk, joined rallies through the United States to protest the actions of administrations to revise the government and extend the presidential authority.

On Saturday, more than 1,200 gatherings were expected, the organizers providing for the largest mobilization of a day opposing the recent administration initiatives.

Protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, DC, and locations in the 50 American states. The organizers estimated that more than 250,000 people participated nationally.

Washington, DC, Al Jazeeras Mike Hanna reports said that the crowd had expressed dissatisfaction on the administrations that swept the executive actions and the restructuring led by the Musques Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).

The reforms have led to the elimination of more than 200,000 federal positions and significant reductions in social benefits, in particular within the internal returned service and social security administration.

This is one of the biggest demonstrations that we have seen since Trump began his second term, and it is perhaps indicative of growing frustration among Americans, said Hanna, who also noted the diversified composition of the demonstrators, covering various age groups.

The protest organizers said that this would not lead to an immediate change, but it is an important moment to show that many Americans oppose Donald Trump represents, said Hanna.

The demonstrators walk during the country! Protest in New York [Charly Triballeau/AFP]

In Chicago, thousands of demonstrators gathered in the city center. The report on the protest site, Al Jazeeras John Hendren, said that it was largely a union crowd.

These people are concerned about their work that these people are mainly citizens, they are chicagoans and their message to the Trump and Elon Musk administration is without hand, “he said.

In New York, demonstrators gathered in Bryant Park, holding panels by reading a Elonplug and I can only write this because there was a Ministry of Education.

Kelley Robinson, president of the human rights campaign, addressed a rally in Washington, criticizing the treatment of governments of marginalized communities. The attacks that saw, they are not only political. They are personal, you said, she said, AFP reported.

Similar demonstrations have taken place in Atlanta, Boston, Miami and Charlotte, the crowd requiring measures on immigration, health care and workers' rights.

International protests

All over the world, American expatriates and local supporters gathered in cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris and London.

In Paris, around 200 demonstrators, mainly of the Americans, met in place of the Republic, displaying banners with messages such as the tyrant, the rule of law and feminists for freedom and not fascism.

Timothy Kautz, spokesperson for Democrats abroad, stressed the importance of global solidarity. We have to be solidarity with all demonstrations in a thousand cities today in the United States, he told Reuters.

Ezra Levin, an indivisible co-founder, one of the organizing groups, speaking to Reuters said: this is a huge demonstration that sends a very clear message to Musk and Trump and the Republicans of Congress and all the allies of the goose of our friends and neighbors.

The White House defended the actions of the administrations.

Deputy press secretary, Liz Huston, said the post of President Trumps is clear: he will always protect Social Security, health insurance and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the position of the Democrats grants social benefits, Medicaid and Medicare for illegal foreigners, who will go bankrupt these programs and crush American elderly.

Pro-Palestinian groups also participated in Washington demonstrations, a protesting against the support of American administrations to Israels, from renewed military actions to Gaza and the repression of campus demonstrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/5/hands-off-protesters-rally-across-us-to-oppose-trumps-policies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos