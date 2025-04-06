Opinion | A game book for law firms and colleges to withstand President Trump





In his attacks on law firms, universities and other American institutions, President Trump relies on an illusion. The illusion is that institutions are powerless to retaliate and that they are faced with a choice between principle and survival.

These institutions do not have to capitulate Mr. Trump. They have a realistic path to defeat its intimidation. Some law firms and others have started fighting. In doing so, they provided the beginnings of a gaming book to resist its attempts to weaken the fundamental principles of American democracy, in particular a regular procedure, freedom of expression and the constitutional system of checks and counterweights.

For anyone who is skeptical of this idea and considers Trump to be all-powerful, it should be recognized that law firms have already won court decisions that block Mr. Trump's executive orders against them. Many legal analysts believe that the upper courts will also reject orders as illegal. It is also advisable to remember the many legal defeats of Mr. Trumps' first term. The courts, of which the Supreme Court, rejected its efforts to cancel the result of the 2020 presidential election; prevented him from adding a question of citizenship to the census; And blocked its family separation policy on the southern border. A local political movement helped to defeat its efforts to repeal Obamacare even if the Republicans controlled both the Chamber and the Senate.

Yes, Trump adopted a more extreme approach to executive power in his second term. He won some first political victories and he will gain more. Nevertheless, he faces real constraints on his power. Indeed, the most likely path towards American autocracy depends not only on a president eager for power, but also on the voluntary capitulation of an intimidated civil society. It depends on the erroneous belief that a president is invincible. Anyone who treated with a school courtyard intimidator should recognize this principle: the illusion of invincibility is often its greatest asset.

We understand why the leaders of large institutions are nervous. The care of the President of the United States requires courage. It's a moment for courage.

The Playbook begins with a recognition that the capitulation is condemned. Certain law firms and companies, as well as Columbia University, have obviously made a different bet. But the example of law firms demonstrates capitulation problems.

Trump signed decrees punishing several companies that have done nothing wrong. They simply employed lawyers who represented the Democrats, defended the liberal causes or participated in surveys on Mr. Trump. Orders do not have a significant legal argument and however contain serious sanctions. They seek to ban lawyers from firms from entering federal buildings and meeting federal officials, provisions that would prevent companies from representing many customers.

A company that has been subject to a Paul decree, Weiss has sold and promised concessions, including $ 40 million in pro-good work for the causes adapted to Trump. Three other Milbank companies; Skadden, Arps; And Willkie Farr and Gallagher proactively agreed to deal with the White House and made their own concessions.

A crucial fact about these agreements is that they include any restrictive promise of the White House. Trump can again threaten companies whenever he chooses and demand new concessions. These companies are virtual sequestration for Mr. Trump. Columbia too, who gave in to Mr. Trump after threatening his federal funding. The university has not even won the restoration of this funding when it accepted its requests; He only won permission to start negotiating with the administration.

Trumps influences compliant law firms should be particularly scary for their customers. Companies have just reported their desire to abandon the customers who have fallen against the federal government. It does not seem to be a quality that you would like in a lawyer. Once you have made concessions once, it is difficult not to make them again, Christopher Eisgruber, president of the Princeton University and Legal Training scholar, said during the discussion of attacks against higher education.

The second element of the Playbook is an insistence on the regular procedure. The American legal system has procedures to deal with Trump various allegations against these institutions. If law firms behave inappropriately, the courts can punish them. If a university violates civil rights students by tolerating anti -Semitism, for example, the Ministry of Justice can file a complaint. These processes allow each party to present evidence. They prevent abuse of power and establish basic rules that other organizations can follow.

Trump may well win some cases following a regular procedure, and it's ok. Certain universities have indeed allowed their Jewish students to be threatened. But the appropriate remedy is not the arbitrary cancellation of unrelated research funding, potentially slowing cancer, heart disease, infantile diseases and more. Columbia managed to adopt the bad strategy in both directions. He was too slow to solve his problems and then bowed down to Mr. Trump. Other universities should both put their house in order and prepare to continue the administration.

The three law firms that have filed prosecution to block the executive orders of Mr. Trumps Jenner & Block, Perkins Coie and Wilmerhale provide a model. So far, they win in court. Above all, they won the support of many conservatives. As our counterparts of the Wall Street reviews of the Trumps' campaign against law firms breaks a principle of American justice.

Paul Clement, perhaps the most prosperous republican defender living in the Supreme Court, represents Wilmerhale and wrote a memory on his behalf. It is therefore a fundamental principle of our legal system that we should not be penalized for having simply defended or pursued a prosecution, wrote Mr. Clement, citing a decision of the Supreme Court of 1974. He described the orders of Mr. Trumps as an unprecedented assault on this principle of foundation. Justice Richard Leon, appointed by George W. Bush, granted Mr. Clements a request for a temporary ban order.

This model should give law firms the confidence they will continue to prevail as long as they fight. The Supreme Court is deeply conservative on many questions and promotes an expansive definition of executive power. But he has already challenged Trump, and conservative legal experts who share the prospects of the courts are dismayed by his assault against the legal system.

Any institution that resists Trump should be ready to make sacrifices. Universities may have to spend more from their endowments, as they do during economic slowdowns. The right of law partners can lose income. But they can afford it; Paul's partners, Weiss won $ 6.6 million on average in 2023. An error that the law firms submitted were to imagine that they had a chance to emerge unscathed once Trump targeted them. Fighting it has costs and returning costs. Already, some students of the best law faculties say they will no longer interview companies like Skadden. Did not seek to sacrifice our moral values, said a student from the University of Georgetown.

Finally, the Playbook calls for solidarity, especially for institutions that Mr. Trump has not (yet) targeted. The initial response to its decrees many other law firms was the opposite of solidarity. They would have tried to steal customers and hire lawyers from threatened businesses. Most large companies have also refused to sign a legal thesis to defend their industry. Their sweetness is ultimately self-deficient. The campaign to control law firms will be either defeated, or it will develop.

We are happy to see that other companies have spoken. Even better, some companies Williams and Connolly, Cooley and Clement & Murphy represent the three fight against decrees. Business leaders can also make a difference by clearly indicating, even in private, that they do not give up any law firm that Mr. Trump attacks. The business world has a lot at stake. The United States is home to a share of financial activity and companies in part because investors have confidence that the rule of law prevails here. If political power rather replaces signed contracts and the rule of law, American affairs will suffer.

It is intrinsically difficult to resist the abuse of power. It can also be inspiring. People who do it so often proudly look at their actions and are rightly celebrated after a crisis. But crises generally do not end alone. Resolving them requires courage and action.

