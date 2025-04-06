Rumors about the leadership of countries should not be distributed

When Prime Minister Modi visited the RSS headquarters, rumors about it were distributed by Sanjay Raut from UDDHAV Thackeray Sena and on social networks.

NEW DELHI: Are the most powerful leaders in the world, such as Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, confronted with acceptance or rejection according to age, not only by the American people, Russia and China, but also by the whole world? Trump is over 79, while Putin and Xi Jinping are both over 70 years old. Currently, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in India, whether in power or opposition, really understands the strengths and weaknesses of these superpowers and can communicate with them while balancing India interests? The Indian people and the world are also aware of the immense popularity of Modis in the country. This is perhaps why some of his opponents, certain organizations or foreign powers increase the baseless discussions on the resignation of the post of Prime Minister once he is 75 years old in September. These rumors are distributed, suggesting that in 2014, he or the BJP had imposed this age limit for key positions. However, if we are looking for in printed recordings, audio and video not only for the last 10, but from the last 15 years, there will be no clear declaration supporting such a complaint.

In addition, if we examine the age files of the former prime ministers or the best pretenders to the position during the decades, we note that age has never been an obstacle. Morarji Desai, Prime Minister of the Janata Party, who took power in 1977 after the emergency, was 81 years old. If there had not been a rebellion within the party, he could have served until the age of 86. Similarly, CHAPHARY Charan Singh, who became Prime Minister in 1979 with misleading support for congresses, was 76 years old. Inder Kumar Gujral, who became Prime Minister in 1997 with the support of former Congress Communists, was 77 years old at the time. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee of the BJP became the Prime Minister in 1999, he was 74 years old, 79 years old when he left his duties in 2004. Following, Dr. Manmohan Singh of the Alliance led by the Congress served as Prime Minister until the age of 81 of a five -year term. Another competitor and former president, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, was also more than 80. All these leaders occupied a strong position within their party and the public. Consequently, the decision to remain in a political position or to retire according to age should be determined by the party, the public and the leaders themselves. Any campaign to remove the outgoing Prime Minister based on manipulation, instability within the party, anarchy and corruption must be interrupted at the right time.

Yes, the outgoing Prime Minister and his party must prepare a second line of leadership for the future. History is a witness that too ambitious leaders cannot reach the post of Prime Minister by manipulation or plots. Even if they do, they cannot keep the position for a long time. Journalists like us witness the rise and the fall of the best candidates in the congress, like Yashwantrao Chavan, Jagjian Ram, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, Sharad Pawar and Arjun Singh. When Vishwanath Pratap Singh became Prime Minister after overthrowing the Rajiv Gandhis government with a great majority, how long did he stay and what was the fate of his party?

One of the reasons for this current controversy can indeed be attributed to certain past political decisions taken by the BJP, although the BJP has never written an age limit for the best positions. In the past, leaders such as LK Advani, Sumitra Mahajan and Murli Manohar Joshi withdrew from politics after reaching the age of 75. During the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, rumors about Modis' retirement at 75 were divided by leaders like Arvind Kejriwal. However, the senior leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh strongly denied these rumors.

At a press conference, said Shah, I would like to say that Arvind Kejriwal and his supporters, as well as the whole block of India, that there is no reason why you are satisfied with Modi at 75 years. There is nothing in the constitution of the BJP which obliges retirement at this age. Modi will end his mandate and will continue to direct the country. There is no confusion in the BJP on this subject.

According to the Indian Constitution, the Prime Minister must be at least 25 years old to be elected to Lok Sabha or 30 years to be elected to Rajya Sabha, but there is no provision concerning the maximum age or compulsory retirement for the Prime Minister.

This case has been in discussion since 2014. In 2016, the Gujarates, then Minister -in -Chief, Anandiben Patel, asked the party leadership in an article on Facebook, written in Gujarati, to relieve it of its responsibilities, because it was about to be 75 years old. This decision was linked to the informal regulations within the party concerning 75 -year -old leaders. She, with leaders like Kalraj Mishra, has gone as governors. Likewise, in July 2016, Najma Heptulla resigned from the Union's office at the age of 76. Several other senior leaders, such as Yashwant Sinha, the former Uttarakhand CM BC Khanundi, Jaswant Singh, Arun Shourie, Lalji Tandon, Kalyan Singh and Keshari Nath, also far from active policy due to age. On the other hand, despite the passage of 75 years, BS Yediyurappa was appointed chief minister in Karnataka.

When Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and attended a program with Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Modis' retirement plans rumors were distributed by Shiv Senas Sanjay Raut from the Uddhav Thackeray faction and on social networks. In response, the chief minister of Maharashtra, became Fadnavis, stressed that Narendra Modi would remain the Prime Minister even in 2029. Fadnavis said that it was not a reaction to the remarks of Sanjay Rauts but reflected the future political leadership of the BJP. He described Modi as a father of the BJP and said there was no discussion on a successor while the father was alive. By dealing with a comparison, he said that in Mughole culture, successive discussions take place while the father is still alive, but in the case of BJPS, Modi is the man of the family and will continue to lead.

It has already been considered that the 75 -year -old informal principle, which had led to the retirement of certain BJP leaders, would not apply to Modi. It does not only implement the principles of Sangh and Hindutva ideals, but it is also at the top of its popularity due to the implementation of various public protection regimes. Fadnaviss declarations have now confirmed it.