What are the 10 agreements that Sri Lanka India signed during the visit of PM Modi? | Latest news from India

What are the 10 agreements that Sri Lanka India signed during the visit of PM Modi? | Latest news from India

 


April 05, 2025 05:25

The Defense Pact of India-Sri Lanka, considered a big step to stimulate strategic ties, comes almost 40 years after the role of the force of Indian peace in the island nation.

India and Sri Lanka signed a historic defense cooperation pact on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a wider roadmap for stronger bilateral links. He stressed that the security of the two nations is closely linked.

The defense pact is one of the seven key agreements signed by the two parties following large talks between PM Modi and the Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday. (X / @ narendramod)
The understanding of understanding (Mou) The first framework agreement of this type between the two countries aims to formalize joint military exercises, training programs and high-level exchanges.

The defense agreement was among the key pacts signed after complete discussions between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. It marks a significant development in strategic relations, coming nearly four decades after the deployment of the peacekeeping force in India in Sri Lanka.

We believe that our safety interests are similar. The security of the two countries is linked and depends on the others, said Modi in his media declaration.

I am grateful to the Dissanayake president for his sensitivity to the interests of India. We welcome the important agreements concluded in defense cooperation, he added.

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, in his remarks, reassured Moda that Sri Lanka would not allow his territory to be used in a manner that could harm India safety. Dissanayake said that he had also transmitted to Modi that the help of India in Sri Lanka if necessary and continuous solidarity is deeply darling.

The talks between the two leaders one day came after the arrival of Prime Minister Modi in Colombo after his visit to Bangkok for the Bimstec summit.

The two parties finalized a total of ten agreements for cooperation in fields such as digital transformation, restructuring of debt and health and medicine.

What are the other 9 agreements signed?

  1. The two leaders also practically carried out the revolutionary ceremony for the Sampur Power Project, which will be built with Indian support, emphasizing the development of trincomalee as an energy center. The Sampur solar power plant will help Sri Lanka energy security. All the inhabitants of Sri Lanka will benefit from the agreements signed to build a multi-product pipeline and develop trincomalee as an energy center, said Modi.
  2. The interconnectivity agreement of the network signed between the two countries, said Modi, would allow Sri Lanka to explore the possibility of exporting electricity.
  3. The two parties also signed a memorandum of understanding to interconnect their electricity networks to facilitate energy trade.
  4. A memorandum of understanding involving the United Arab Emirates (Water) has also been signed, aimed at developing trincomalee as an energy center, which includes the construction of a multi-produced energy pipeline.
  5. Another understanding protocol will allow India to share its digital solutions with Sri Lanka to support its digital transformation.
  6. Modi has announced a support set of around 2.4 billion Sri Lankan rupees for the social and economic development of the Eastern provinces of Sri Lankas.
  7. In addition, the two leaders practically inaugurated a project to provide solar roof systems to 5,000 religious institutions across Sri Lanka with India credit assistance of $ 17 million. The project will benefit Hindu, Buddhists, Christians and Muslims and generates 25 MW of green power.
  8. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Sri Lankas Ministry of Health have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of health and medicine.
  9. The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission and Sri Lankas National Medicines Regulatory Authority concluded a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation in the field of pharmacopoeia standards and practices.

(With rezaul h laskar entries)

