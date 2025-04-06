The announcement of Donald Trump's golf victory is stretching the counter coupling in the middle of the pricing fallout





The White House announced on Saturday the victory of President Donald Trump in a round of the senior golf club championship when he faces criticisms for recently imposed prices which had a negative impact on the stock market.

“The president won his second round match of the senior club championship today in Jupiter, Florida, and his advances in the championship tomorrow,” said the White House in his statement.

The announcement, which triggered the backlash of president's criticism on social networks, occurred while Trump spent time in its Florida properties, golf course and participation in events, including the golf tournament of Miami golf funded by Arabia and a fundraising dinner planned in Mar-A-Lago on Friday.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment by email on Saturday.

Why it matters

The time of Trump's golf activities aroused criticism while the Americans look at their retirement savings decreasing as a result of their price announcement. Democrats like Senator Chuck Schumer of New York accused the president of being in a “billionaire bubble” while ordinary American citizens are fighting against economic concerns.

The announcement of the tournament is also reinforced by the absence of Trump from a ceremony honoring four American soldiers who died tragically in a recent training accident in Lithuania.

Pressure secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, previously said in Newsweek: “The Secretary of Defense will represent the administration during the transfer worthy for the four courageous American soldiers who died tragically during a training exercise in Lithuania.”

What to know

On April 2, that Trump called the “Liberation Day” – the president announced that he would impose higher rates on the nations around the world that lead trade surpluses with the United States.

Speaking at the White House, the president said that he would impose a reference rate of 10% on imports from almost all countries and “reciprocal” prices to others, revealing a graph showing higher tasks on some of the most important business partners in the United States.

While some nations will not face the basic line of 10%, many have been exceeded above 30 and even more than 40%. Trump says that prices will be paid by foreign countries, but most economists argue that these costs will simply be reflected in consumers, which would considerably increase the price of many imported goods.

After the announcement, Wall Street has experienced its worst day since 2020, when the Pandemic Covid-19 was in full swing. The S&P 500 index fell by 4.84%while the market closed Thursday, while the Nasdaq, heavy of technology, dropped 5.97%, its greatest drop in the crash covers in March 2020. The industrial average of Dow Jones closed by 3.98%.

The president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, warned that the prices were “much greater than expected” and would probably cause more inflation.

Despite the market disturbances, Trump defended his policies on his social platform of truth, writing “to the many investors who enter the United States and to invest in massive sums, my policies will never change” and exhorting supporters to “hang hard”.

Trump said he spoke with the Vietnamese leader of LAM about potential trade agreements and criticized China for the implementation of reprisals. Meanwhile, he celebrated a March job report showing 228,000 new jobs, saying that he validated his economic approach despite the report reflecting the conditions before his pricing announcement.

President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump lead to a golf cart after arriving at Marine One on the ninth hole during the previews of Liv Golf Miami in Trump National Doral Miami in April … President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump Drive Drive in a golf golf after arriving at Marine One on the Ninth Hole during the Dorda for Dorda. More images Lauren Sopourn / Getty what people say

X, formerly Twitter, has “Republicans against Trump” published on X on the White House declaration: “How is this real life?”

The host of CNN, Jake Tapper, republished the declaration of the White House on X with the sarcastic message: “Excellent news, everyone !!!!!”

The blogger Majid Padellan wrote on X: “Can you imagine the tumult if the president Biden jumped a transfer worthy of 4 American soldiers who died to play golf instead, while, at the same time, millions of 401ks were destroyed by his prices? Maga would require the indictment. But for Trump?

Political analyst Chuck Todd wrote on X: “It is surprisingly to deaf. Crater the world economy and then spend the weekend to Golf against the general competitors of Washington. It seems clear that it is not interested in presenting itself again for an office.”

Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, wrote on X: “He makes fun of you, and he does not obviously care to destroy the economy and destroy the retirement accounts of the Americans.”

Senator John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, defended Trump in an interview earlier this week and said: “The president is a negotiation mechanism, and he will continue to treat the country by country with each of them.”

President Donald Trump on Truth Social on Saturday: “It is an economic revolution, and we will win. Hanging hard, it will not be easy, but the end result will be historic. We are going to make America again great !!!”

What happens next?

The economic impact of Trump's pricing policies will continue to take place as the markets react and international trade partners react.

Trump treatment of economic issues and military obligations will probably remain under surveillance, especially since details emerge on the four soldiers who died in Lithuania: Troy Kutson-Collins, Jose Duenez Jr., Edvin Franco and Dante Taitano.

President Donald Trump and his son, Eric Trump, lead to a golf cart after his arrival on Marine One during the Liv golf tournament to be held in his national Trump Doral Golf Club in April … President Donald Trump and his son, Eric Trump, lead to a golf cart after his April in Marine One in Doral, the golf tournament liv. More images Joe Raedle / Getty

