Politics
Adolescence scored 'tosh' by Boris Johnson – in a “ pitifully s *** '' Take on Hit Netflix Drama
After Stephen Graham and the drama in four parts of Jack Thornes Adolescencelanded Netflix Last month, many high -level right wings were criticized for their responses to the exploration of manosphere shows.
Twitter / x Owner and firmly Trump Ally Elon Musk Pushed a theory of the demystified conspiracy according to which the drama is based on a real case, but that the race of the main character was exchanged (he also qualified it as anti-white propaganda) and the leader of the conservative party Kemi Badenoch who hadn't even seen the drama argued [young boys being radicalised by incel culture] is not the greatest thing that happens in the world today when it comes to radicalizing people on social networks.
BadenchThe comments are despite Home office figures For the prevention of the year ending on March 31, 2024, detailing extreme right -wing concerns as the highest second proportion of references to the 19% terrorism ratio program (1,314 references).
It is in contrast to the number of references based on concerns relating to Islamist ideology, which represented 13% (913 references).
Now, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his point of view on AdolescenceBranding the production Tosh and claim PM Sir Keir StarmerHatred of everything that is ambitious or requires efforts impose real damage to adolescents.
In A piece for the Daily mailPosted on Friday, Johnson writes: The thesis of AdolescenceI gathered, was that pubescent men across the country risked being transformed into misogynist psychopaths, unable to face the slightest romantic rebuff.
They can get good grades. They may seem if the butter did not melt in their mouths. But leave them alone with their laptops, in the darkness of their rooms, and they can be led to chaos because there are bad influencers online there, who have become able to persuade these young men who, in the event of less difficulty with girls, are not with them, or their acne, but with all the female sex.
He continued to assert that Adolescence is far from essential because it is not relevant for the problem of knife crime in adolescents in schools.
Even if the syndrome identified in Adolescence were widespread even if our schools were flooded with individuals incels to brandish knives, generally men, who are unable to find a sexual partner and are therefore involuntarily single, I doubt that you realize something positive by bringing children to look at a thrill story on this subject, said Johnson.
This latest line relates to Netflix providing free drama available to British schools following a round table convened by Starmer last month.
To complete things, the ex-Tory deputy says that when it comes to knowing who really does more damage to the life chances of adolescents in this country of starmer and influencer Andrew TateThe answer is Starmer, by a campaign mile.
The diffuser Richard Bacon marked the perspective of Johnsons pitifully s *** and in another comment, labeled the old politician an absolutely useless T ***:
Another Twitter / X user underlined mental health support for young people and said that a lack of support services due to conservative austerity does not help exactly:
And in response to a video on social networks to promote the column, the parodic account of Larry The cat noted his typically scouring hair:
Embarrassing
