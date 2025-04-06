Politics
From the discreet opposition to the faces of Turkey demonstrations
Over the few weeks following the imprisonment of the heavyweights of the opposition of Turkey, Ozgur Ozel became the face of the biggest demonstrations to sweep the country in more than a decade.
Since the arrest of March 19 of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, Ozel – so far the relatively shallow chief of the main party of the Republican People (CHP) – has been plunged under the spotlight, both in the country and abroad.
Imamoglu has long been considered the only Turkish politician capable of challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the ballot box, the CHP elected him as his candidate for the race in 2028 the day he was imprisoned.
Denouncing the arrest as a politically motivated “coup”, Ozel managed to call hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in the streets who have hooked Erdogan and held altitude panels like “the government, resigns!” And “we will reverse the sultan”.
“Hey Erdogan: We will be on the street from now on. Be afraid of us!” Ozel shouted in his characteristic Husky voice, which he seemed to be at the time of losing after days of protest and speech of protest.
They sharpened both his image and that of his group, which should rename him on Sunday as a head.
Nettled, Erdogan increased rhetoric against the 50 -year -old who resumed the CHP in November 2023.
“Turkey will not go to the terror of the street,” he said, accusing the opposition chief of “serious irresponsibility”.
Erdogan then attacked the CHP head on calls to boycott Turkish societies considered to be close to the government, which raises the perspective that Ozel could soon face a legal sanction.
– Pharmacist who has become a politician –
Ozel was born in Manisa, near the Aegean seaside resort of Izmir, on September 21, 1974 to parents who were teachers.
After obtaining a diploma in pharmacology at the Ege University of Izmir, the German spectator with glasses began to work as a private pharmacist, as head of Turkey in pharmacies. In 2011, he abandoned everything to go to politics after being elected to Parliament as the CHP legislative in Manisa.
This western part of the country “represents the more traditional Kemalist CHP base,” said Berk Esen, political scientist at the Sabanci University of Istanbul, referring to the ideas of the Turkish Founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
“In this sense, he is very in touch with the base of the CHP and he knows the party very well,” he added.
In 2014, Ozel pushed the Parliament to investigate the work -related mining accidents, but his efforts were thwarted by the AKP in power of Erdogan. A few months later, Turkey suffered its worst mining disaster when 301 people died in a mine in Soma.
In addition to mining security, he also sat on CHP committees to monitor the conditions of prisons and the problems faced by university students.
In 2018, he was elected leader of the Party parliamentary group, where his direct and frank diatribes quickly noticed it.
“He may not be a charismatic speaker, but he is eloquent, articulated and very critical of the government, and this strategy works,” said Esen.
In May 2023, the CHP lost a presidential campaign with amortizing against Erdogan, widely considered as the most important vote in generations, leaving the party in crisis.
Six months later, the CHP annual congress voted to replace the long -term leader Kemal Kilicdagllu – at the helm since 2010 – with Ozel, who won 812 votes against 536.
With the support of the Imamoglu of CHP heavy goods vehicles, Ozel said he wanted to “write a new story and reshape Turkish politics”. By eliting it, the voters wanted to “open the door to a new political climate in our country,” he said.
– targeted by legal probes –
“The two men share the task: Imamoglu is preparing for the presidency, while Ozel holds the party and the parliamentary group,” said CHP lawyer Ahmet Kiraz.
“The two are advancing with the same vision of power, which provides for a reinforced role for parliament,” he added.
Only a few months after taking over, the CHP won a resounding victory in the local elections in March 2024, retaining the control of Istanbul and the capital Ankara while developing in certain Anatolian provinces previously considered as an Erdogan territory.
Since then, the party and its leadership have been targeted by an increasing number of judicial inquiries, leading to the arrest of Imamoglu last month.
Observers say it is too early to consider Ozel as a presidential candidate.
But if Imamoglu is prevented from running Ozel “will be the best placed,” said Kiraz.
“He has the stature to be an emergency candidate. He knows how to bring people together,” added the lawyer.
Esen said Ozel “has so far defended the party against Erdogan's judicial interventions”.
As long as Ozel maintains his current course, “he will become a very formidable politician,” added Esen.
Head-HMW / FO / SBK
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/ozgur-ozel-low-key-opposition-083649244.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ostrich bite Boris Johnson during the family holidays in Texas and receives mockery … from his wife | Company
- Prince Harry arrives at the court and is fighting the Dowle Grade British police protection.
- 3 Arrested for having sold steroids without a prescription
- American actions bounce after the shock of Trump pricesExBulletin
- The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, meeting PM Modi, discusses the links of water-in-order for a prosperous future
- Epic universe – one of the largest theme parks that will open soon
- Trump is trying as a king '
- Limited options are growing China in the commercial “attrition war” with Trump
- Prabowo spoke to Jokowi before meeting Megawati? DASCO: I don't think it's
- Patient navigation enhances the completion of follow-up colonoscopy
- Skowna m2.1 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Imran Khan's desire to maintain dialogue should not be misinterpreted as an agreement: Swati