From the discreet opposition to the faces of Turkey demonstrations

Over the few weeks following the imprisonment of the heavyweights of the opposition of Turkey, Ozgur Ozel became the face of the biggest demonstrations to sweep the country in more than a decade.

Since the arrest of March 19 of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, Ozel – so far the relatively shallow chief of the main party of the Republican People (CHP) – has been plunged under the spotlight, both in the country and abroad.

Imamoglu has long been considered the only Turkish politician capable of challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the ballot box, the CHP elected him as his candidate for the race in 2028 the day he was imprisoned.

Denouncing the arrest as a politically motivated “coup”, Ozel managed to call hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in the streets who have hooked Erdogan and held altitude panels like “the government, resigns!” And “we will reverse the sultan”.

“Hey Erdogan: We will be on the street from now on. Be afraid of us!” Ozel shouted in his characteristic Husky voice, which he seemed to be at the time of losing after days of protest and speech of protest.

They sharpened both his image and that of his group, which should rename him on Sunday as a head.

Nettled, Erdogan increased rhetoric against the 50 -year -old who resumed the CHP in November 2023.

“Turkey will not go to the terror of the street,” he said, accusing the opposition chief of “serious irresponsibility”.

Erdogan then attacked the CHP head on calls to boycott Turkish societies considered to be close to the government, which raises the perspective that Ozel could soon face a legal sanction.

– Pharmacist who has become a politician –

Ozel was born in Manisa, near the Aegean seaside resort of Izmir, on September 21, 1974 to parents who were teachers.

After obtaining a diploma in pharmacology at the Ege University of Izmir, the German spectator with glasses began to work as a private pharmacist, as head of Turkey in pharmacies. In 2011, he abandoned everything to go to politics after being elected to Parliament as the CHP legislative in Manisa.

This western part of the country “represents the more traditional Kemalist CHP base,” said Berk Esen, political scientist at the Sabanci University of Istanbul, referring to the ideas of the Turkish Founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

“In this sense, he is very in touch with the base of the CHP and he knows the party very well,” he added.

In 2014, Ozel pushed the Parliament to investigate the work -related mining accidents, but his efforts were thwarted by the AKP in power of Erdogan. A few months later, Turkey suffered its worst mining disaster when 301 people died in a mine in Soma.

In addition to mining security, he also sat on CHP committees to monitor the conditions of prisons and the problems faced by university students.

In 2018, he was elected leader of the Party parliamentary group, where his direct and frank diatribes quickly noticed it.

“He may not be a charismatic speaker, but he is eloquent, articulated and very critical of the government, and this strategy works,” said Esen.

In May 2023, the CHP lost a presidential campaign with amortizing against Erdogan, widely considered as the most important vote in generations, leaving the party in crisis.

Six months later, the CHP annual congress voted to replace the long -term leader Kemal Kilicdagllu – at the helm since 2010 – with Ozel, who won 812 votes against 536.

With the support of the Imamoglu of CHP heavy goods vehicles, Ozel said he wanted to “write a new story and reshape Turkish politics”. By eliting it, the voters wanted to “open the door to a new political climate in our country,” he said.

– targeted by legal probes –

“The two men share the task: Imamoglu is preparing for the presidency, while Ozel holds the party and the parliamentary group,” said CHP lawyer Ahmet Kiraz.

“The two are advancing with the same vision of power, which provides for a reinforced role for parliament,” he added.

Only a few months after taking over, the CHP won a resounding victory in the local elections in March 2024, retaining the control of Istanbul and the capital Ankara while developing in certain Anatolian provinces previously considered as an Erdogan territory.

Since then, the party and its leadership have been targeted by an increasing number of judicial inquiries, leading to the arrest of Imamoglu last month.

Observers say it is too early to consider Ozel as a presidential candidate.

But if Imamoglu is prevented from running Ozel “will be the best placed,” said Kiraz.

“He has the stature to be an emergency candidate. He knows how to bring people together,” added the lawyer.

Esen said Ozel “has so far defended the party against Erdogan's judicial interventions”.

As long as Ozel maintains his current course, “he will become a very formidable politician,” added Esen.

