Karang Setra Waterland was invaded by thousands of tourists





Bandung, www.pasjabar.com – The time of Lebaran 2025 holidays is used by many families to enjoy the time together in tourist attractions. One of the favorite destinations in the city of Bandung is Karang Setra Waterland, located on Jalan Sukajadi, Sukasari district, Bandung City, West Java. This legendary water attraction is filled with thousands of visitors from the interior and outside the city. By paying only an entry ticket for 50,000 IDR per person, visitors can already enjoy a variety of exciting and refreshing rides. No wonder Karang Setra became one of the tourism magnets during the holiday season of Eid. Various fascinating rides that are occupied by tourists Karang Setra Waterland not only offers an ordinary swimming pool, but also has many choices of interesting rides for all ages. Some of the favorite rides include a match swimming pool, a dragon shift, a children's beach swimming pool and adult slides. In addition, visitors can also feel a unique feeling of air bikes with fascinating foam bath attractions and appreciated by children. One of the visitors, Nita, claimed to choose Karang Setra because the facilities were complete and adapted to the family holidays. “Children are very happy to play water here. The place is spacious, clean and the rides are all exciting,” he said. The visits increase, the peak of the Eid holidays should be today Karang Setra Waterland, Endang Suhartatik Karang Setra Waterland, explained that during the Lebaran holidays, he received a visit from up to thousands of tourists per day. He also believes that the number of visitors will continue to increase until it reaches its peak today, since many people use a long weekend for a vacation before returning to routine activities. Each day, thousands of visitors come. We have prepared additional officers to maintain comfort and safety in the pool, said Endang. Karang Setra Waterland is indeed the right choice to fill the holidays of Eid with a pleasant shade and affordable prices. With a typical bandung fresh air combination and the excitement of playing water, this place is worth entering the list of family tourist destinations during the holiday season. (AVE)

