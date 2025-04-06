Donald Trump, Elon Musk targets demonstrations in the world





Washington – from Washington, DC in Los Angeles, Topeka, Kansas in Chicago and several of its suburbs, in the 50 states and in many cities in the world, hundreds of thousands of people gathered to protest against Donald Trump and his billionaire and billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday.

The “Hand-Off” demonstrations included around 1,200 demonstrations planned in advance, according to the organizers, with more than half a million people RSVPING to attend the steps and demonstrations, which seemed to be the biggest day of protest since Trump took office. According to the event website, more than 150 groups have signed to participate.

In Washington, DC, where more than 20,000 people had to attend the Rallye organized at the National Mall, people held the controls protesting against the massive cups of federal agencies, including health and social security workers; defend the constitutional rights, which have been threatened by the administration and the executive orders of Trump; And support human rights for immigrants, women and trans people.

“Unpaid and upset,” read a sign, a reference to Musk's baseless affirmations that protests against him are funded by Liberal billionaire George Soros. A man launched a model of human vertebral column on a post. “Hey, where is yours?” Read the accompanying sign. One of the songs that received a great reaction from the crowd when someone started calling “where is Congress?” What the crowd shouted: “Do your job!” The reasons of the demonstrators to attend the event varied considerably, the thousands who clashed at the National Mall on Saturday being fed by various degrees of frustration, sorrow, indignation and outright anger.

A couple, both veterans who served in Afghanistan, told Rolling Stone that they were “extremely upset” about Trump and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth of the members of the military service. Veterans represent nearly a third of the federal workforce, they were therefore disproportionately affected by the job cuts of Trump and Musk, as well as those of the department of veterans. Choice of publishers

A protester was motivated by the Trump administration’s recent signal scandal, in which Hegseth shared sensitive details on the United States's expected attacks against Houthis in Yemen in advance with other officials – as well as a journalist from the Atlantic.

“I was an aviator of special operations,” said the demonstrator, “if I had published a calendar [Hegseth] Made for a mission, I would be in prison. Fuck this guy.

Rolling Stone spoke to several current and former federal workers who estimated that it was their duty to denounce the job cuts of the administration to all kinds of executive departments and government programs. “I always have my work right now, but it's so tenuous because I don't know what will happen. I thought I had to be here and show that we really count,” said a current government employee.

Another demonstrator – whose concerns have been resolved in hundreds of signs and banners – said that it was “the most opposite to violations of the regular procedure” against immigrants and pro -Palestinian demonstrators by the Trump administration. “Without a regular procedure, nothing matter. None of us is a citizen, none of us has rights if they are not willing to allow us to defend ourselves before the Court,” they said.

A young woman, who became emotional during a conversation with Rolling Stone, said that she had attended the demonstration after hearing Senator Cory Booker (DN.J.) read part of a letter from a constituent during her record protest speech earlier this week. Related contents

“Not only are the United States not stronger, no safer, no more prosperous, but the tag of our dark democracy around the world,” she said, explaining: “It really struck me. I have the impression that what is happening right now is not what America means for us, or at least for me.

“They eat checks, they eat sales” was a popular sign observed through the national demonstrations – a reference to the false malicious affirmation of Trump in a presidential debate that Haitian immigrants from Springfield, Ohio, ate dogs and cats. Some panels mentioned the announcement of Trump's price this week, which dropped the markets. Others have been direct calls to shoot Trump and Musk, many spoke for democracy, invaded fascism, or simply said “no king” and “Trump fuck”.

In Portland, Maine, Rolling Stone saw hundreds of demonstrators bordering the two sides of rue Congrès. The demonstrators held panels such as “keep your fascist hands on my social security” and “Hands Off Health Care”. Another sign said, “Send Elon to Mars.” (Musk wants to colonize Mars with his space company, SpaceX.) The demonstration caused the Maine equivalent to a traffic jam, while cars diffused from all directions.

Meanwhile, demonstrations took place worldwide. In European cities, hundreds also gathered against Trump and Musk following the world rates that landed the financial markets earlier this week. In Berlin, Germany, demonstrators chanted “Fuck You, Elon” while hundreds have rallied outside an exhibition hall for Tesla, Musk's Electric Vehicle Company. Demonstrations in Australia and New Zealand also took place outside the Tesla exhibition halls. Trendy stories

In London, people sang “Hands-Off” and “Donald Trump had the goal” at Trafalgar Square. “The most important office in democracy is the citizen,” said a sign, while another said: “Party for democracy.” In Paris, demonstrators gathered on the place of the Republic, where they have held signs saying “to pour Trump”, “hatred has never done America again”, and “puts Canada, puts the EU, puts Greenland, puts Gazraine, puts back our freedoms, puts education.”

“Every day, it seems that [Trump] Start doing things on a whim. You don't really know what he's going to do. It does not seem to know what he is going to do, “said a woman to a Spanish sports newspaper Diario like.” He also lets himself be influenced by other dangerous people – people with money … he does not think of [the] People, he thinks of his billionaire friends. There is no limit to the problems he causes. »»

