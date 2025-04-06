The Bangladesh version of the Modi-Muhammad Yunus Bangkok PM Meeting `Malveillant '': Sources





A Bangladaise version of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on aspects related to attacks on minorities and Dhaka's request to extradite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was “playful and politically motivated”, the people familiar with the case, indicated on Saturday. Yunus press secretary Shafiqul Alam wrote in an article on Facebook that the 84 -year -old Nobel Prize winner raised Hasina’s extradition request to Bangladesh with Prime Minister Modi at their meeting on Friday in Bangkok and the “response was not negative”. There was no basis for the observation made by the press secretary at the Hasina extradition request, said sources, adding that such attempts have questioned the gravity and good faith of the interim government of Bangladesh. During the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Yunus, Alam said that the Indian chief was “very respectful towards” the winner of the Nobel Prize and spoke of his work. However, the manager said that even if India had good relations with Hasina, Prime Minister Modi told Yunus that India “had seen his behavior disrespectful towards him”. New Delhi has so far not responded to the acting government's request from Bangladesh last year for Hasina's extradition, which fled Dhaka on August 5 of last year following a huge anti-government demonstration. She has been in Delhi since then. According to sources, the characterization of the remarks of the PM Modi concerning the relationship between Yunus and the previous government was also inaccurate. Sources have said that Prime Minister Modi mentioned the importance of elections in Bangladesh as the basis of legitimacy in any democracy. Procrastination continues in this regard would harm Yunus' reputation, they said. The Bangladesian assertion that attacks on minorities were a concocction on social networks were rejected as being in contradiction of the facts on the ground, added sources. Prime Minister Modi has spoken of progress in bilateral relationship with Bangladesh since 2014 and “characterized it as a deep friendship between our societies and our people”, according to sources. In his article on Facebook, Alam said that India wanted to trace a new course in its links with Bangladesh. He said that Prime Minister Modi had told Yunus “several times” that India's relations with Bangladesh were with his people and not with a single party or individuals. Quoting Yunus, Alam said that the chief advisor wanted the “best of relationships” with India, but that he should be based on equity, equity and mutual respect. During the meeting in Bangkok on the sidelines of the sixth Bimstec summit on Friday, the Prime Minister Moda transmitted to Yunus the deep concerns of India concerning the safety of Hindu and other minorities in Bangladesh. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and Yunus since Hasina’s eviction last year. “The Prime Minister has urged that the rhetoric that victims the environment is better avoided,” said an Indian reading of Reunion. Prime Minister Modi underlined India's concerns about the security and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and has expressed his expectations that the Bangladesh government will ensure their security, including carefully investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them. (with PTI entries) Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: April 6, 2025

