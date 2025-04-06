Donald Trump is standing with swing voters falls while Hitanalysis prices





The position of President Donald Trump with critical swing voters seems to have taken a hit while his new pricing policies are launching, according to a new social impact analysis that has been shared with Newsweek.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment on Saturday.

Why it matters

Post-electoral surveys have shown that Trump won swing voters with a significant margin in the 2024 elections. This was particularly notable in the critical swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which were devoted to President Joe Biden in 2020 after having opted for Trump in 2016. During last year's elections.

Economic problems and inflation were a higher concern for voters during the November presidential election. While Trump and his allies say that the new prices will ultimately be a boon for the American economy, most economists have said that they would increase inflation and eventually lead to a recession.

President Donald Trump holds a painting as he pronounces remarks on reciprocal rates during an event entitled “Make America Reashy Again” in the White House in Washington, DC on April 2. Images that knowing

On Wednesday – What Trump called “Liberation Day” – the president announced that he would impose higher rate rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States

Speaking at the White House, Trump said that he would impose a reference rate of 10% on imports from almost all countries and “reciprocal” prices on others, revealing a graph showing higher tasks on some of the most important business partners in the United States.

While some nations will not face the basic line of 10%, many have been exceeded above 30 and even more than 40%. Trump says that prices will be paid by foreign countries, but most economists and analysts claim that these costs will simply be reflected in consumers, which would considerably increase the price of many imported goods.

A new relationship shared with Newsweek by social impact, a company specializing in social media, in line with surveillance and analysis, shows that the feelings of swing voters towards Trump have dropped further with its tariff movements.

“After keeping stable for a month at -12, Trump's net feeling among swing voters has now fallen to -15 -a sign that recent developments are starting to cross,” said the report.

He continued: “This change is directed by the deployment of new prices, which quickly became the dominant question in the conversations of swing voters. A combined feeling of 38% of the negative feeling is now linked to prices, divided between general concerns (25%) and the fear of personal financial impact (13 percent).

The new analysis is aligned with public surveys, which show that voters are struggling to process economic issues by Trump.

According to a late March survey of 1,021 adults from the Marquette Law School, based in Milwaukee, 45% of Republicans assess the state of the economy as excellent or good, while 46% consider it “not so good” and 9% additional as “poor”.

In addition, the majority of adults (58%) believe that Trump policies will lead to higher inflation, the number of Republicans believing that the president will reduce inflation down 76% in December to 62% in March.

Trump's overall employment approval has been largely unchanged between January and March, currently benefiting from the approval of 46% and 54% disapproval. His republican support is 87%, compared to 89% in January. Approval between self -employed has increased from 37 to 32% and increased up to 10% compared to 9% among Democrats.

What people say

Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin republican, told Fox Business on Friday: “I receive all kinds of reactions from companies, Wisconsin farmers who are very concerned about what is happening. These are the facts. All I can really do is report the reality to the Trump presidency and his administration to determine how long they are going to move.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who caucors with the Democratic Party, in a statement sent by email to Newsweek on Friday: “We need a rational, well thought -out and equitable policy. Incredibly higher.”

President Donald Trump on Truth Social Friday: “Large companies are not worried about prices, because they know that they are there to stay, but they focus on the big and good affair, which will overcome our economy. Very important. At the moment !!!”

The president of the Mike Johnson room, a republican of Louisiana, on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday: “These prices restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the rules of the game for American workers and innovators. The president understands that free trade is only working when he is right!”

What happens next?

Trump and his allies have repeatedly declared that there could be a temporary economic “disturbance”, but that the prices will ultimately benefit the American economy and the Americans.

The business partners responded in various ways to the newly imposed prices, some announcing reciprocal measures. Others hold or try to negotiate with the Trump administration to reduce rates.

Meanwhile, the stock market reacted negatively last week, the industrial average of Dow Jones losing more than 1,500 points on consecutive days for the first time. Friday, the average plunged more than 2,200 points after dropping more than 1,600 Thursday.

