The main Turkish opposition is gathering while raging protests

On Sunday, the main opposition party of Turkey will hold an extraordinary congress to re -elect its leader Ozgur Ozel, rallying support while the party has called the government's repression against the country's largest protest movement for years.

Turkey has established demonstrations triggered by the arrest last month of the mayor of Popular Opposition of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, also a member of the Republican Popular Party of Ozel (CHP).

Nearly 2,000 people were detained in the troubles following the detention of the man widely considered as the greatest political challenger of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including several hundred students, journalists and young people.

Authorities on Thursday, the authorities have briefly owned 11 people, including a leading actor, the prosecutors accusing suspects “of incitement to hatred and enmity” to release calls to a boycott.

“I will speak to the members of the party in the corridor, but outside, I will meet dozens or hundreds of thousands of people, said Ozel, calling” all citizens, whether they voted for CHP or not “to meet in front of the Congress hall in Ankara on Sunday.

“The main request of our congress will be the release of our presidential candidate Ekrem Imamoglu,” added the chief of the CHP, who has become the face of the demonstrations since the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul.

The party hopes that Sunday's events will help to counter political and judicial pressures, following the dismissal and the arrest of seven mayors of its ranks.

– 'Show of Force' –

Eren Aksoyoglu, political communications analyst, said the party would use Sunday's meeting as an opportunity for a “force demonstration” in the face of repression.

According to Turkish media reports, the authorities seek to withdraw leaders from the CHP party, a year after the opposition victory in the municipal elections.

“We decided to summon an extraordinary congress on April 6 to block attempts to appoint a trustee,” said the party, said Ozel on March 21.

The party came out at the top of the municipal elections of March 2024 with almost 38% of the votes across the country.

In addition to maintaining its advance in major cities such as Istanbul and Ankara, the CHP also made breakthroughs in regions previously considered as Bastions of Erdogan.

In the days following the arrest of Imamoglu, the CHP attracted tens of thousands of people in the streets of Istanbul and many other cities to denounce a “coup”.

– “tenacious opposition” –

In addition to calling people to rally, the CHP managed to put pressure on the authorities by other means, such as the boycott of companies tried near the government.

The opposition party called on the Turks to organize a boycott of a day on purchases last Wednesday to support the hundreds of students detained since the start of the demonstrations.

On that day, many cafes, bars and restaurants in Istanbul and Ankara were deserted while people were following their calls, saw AFP journalists.

“Since the arrest of Imamoglu, Ozgur Ozel has given the CHP the image of a party that listens to the street and leads a stubborn opposition,” said Aksoyoglu.

“This approach has succeeded in the CHP and with the voters,” added the political analyst.

For Berk Esen, professor of political science at the Sabanci University of Istanbul, Ozel “may not be a very charismatic speaker, but he is articulated, precise and very critical of people in power”.

“Ozel is at the head of the CHP but has not yet assumed the role of leader,” he added. “By continuing a stubborn opposition to Erdogan, he could strengthen his leadership.”

