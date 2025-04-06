Manifesto of the Chicago protest today: the groups come together against Donald Trump, Elon Musk in Daley Plaza, in Berwyn, Gurnee, Joliet and more





Chicago (WLS) – Opponents of President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and administration efforts to reduce the government by exhausting federal agencies gathered on Saturday in the Chicago region to protest against what they called on democracy.

Over 1,200 “Hands Off!” Demonstrations have been planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, unions, LBGTQ +defenders, veterans and election activists across the country.

They protested against administration efforts to reduce the government, to retreat civil and human rights while affecting the economy. Their main message was wrapped in two words: “Hands off”.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Saturday's protest sites include National Mall in Washington, DC, state capitols and other locations in the 50 states.

Anger has become an action while Thousand went down to the street and shouted requests during a rally in the Daley Plaza in Chicago, joining a national plea. Demonstrations also took place in suburbs like Berwyn, Gurnee, Palatine and Joliet on Saturday.

We have to get up and retaliate, because the way this administration goes with Trump and Musk, they destroy everything we worked

Marilyn Harper, demonstrator

The demonstrators assaulted the Trump administration measures to dismiss thousands of federal workers, close the offices of the social security administration, effectively close entire agencies, expel immigrants, develop back protections for transgender persons and reduce federal funding for health programs.

Musk, a Trump advisor who owns Tesla, SpaceX and the X social media platform, played a key role in reducing government staff as head of the newly created government ministry. He says he saves taxpayers from billions of dollars.

The organizers said that tens of thousands of people walked through the loop after the Daley Plaza rally.

“There are so many changes, and I think it is really important to see that we are trying to get up and stop what is going on,” said demonstrator Anika Carlson, who came with her girl. “I am really worried about children's access to education in the future.”

The demonstrations of the Chicago region aimed to protest against the Trump administration policies which caused the dismissal of thousands of federal workers, sparked deportation raids as well as reductions in education for education.

“I teach in a school which, as, at 99% black, which is 100% low -income, and my students are directly threatened by the Trump administration,” said Kobi Guillory, teacher of the CPS college. “I have students who are immigrants.”

Related | “Only the weak will fail,” said Trump while the markets fall

“The dismantling of our federal government is very disturbing,” said protester Bruce Irving.

Many are also concerned about the changes that Trump and the Republicans want to bring to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

“I have the impression that it is an invasion,” said protester Roberta Caruso. “I have the impression that all my rights have been withdrawn from everything I worked all my life … I feel like I am preparing to retire, and now I have to worry about my social security, something I would never have thought that I should worry about my life.”

People who gathered on Saturday included civil rights organizations, unions, LBGTQ +defenders, veterans and electoral activists.

“This administration uses trans people as a cake, and let me tell you that it's pathetic,” said Precious Brady-Davis, a metropolitan commissioner for the repair of Chicago water.

The organizers said they hoped that the March of Saturday will be the most important since Trump returned to functions. They added that it will certainly not be the last.

“We have to get up and retaliate, because the way this administration goes with Trump and Musk, they destroy everything we worked for,” said demonstrator Marilyn Harper.

Meanwhile, the president plans to resume golf course on Sunday, according to the White House.

Asked about the demonstrations, the White House declared in a press release that “the position of President Trump is clear: it will always protect social security, health insurance and medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the position of the Democrats gives social security, Medicaid and social benefits to illegal foreigners, which will make these programs and will crush these programs and crush the programs Americans. “

Activists have organized demonstrations several times against Trump or Musk since Trump returned to functions. But the opposition movement has not yet produced mass mobilization such as women's march in 2017, which brought thousands of women to Washington, DC, after the first inauguration of Trump, or the Matter Black Lives demonstrations that broke out in several cities after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

In a press release responding to ABC7 to comment on the demonstrations, an anonymous spokesperson for Illinois Gop said in part:

“It is less a demonstration and the more a crisis of anger. Let's just hope that no teslas will be parked nearby – they seem to trigger this crowd as a clock.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/post/hands-off-protest-chicago-today-groups-rally-donald-trump-elon-musk-daley-plaza-berwyn-gurnee-joliet-more/16131523/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos