



The president of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (AP), Donald Trump, plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in what would be their second assiet of the White House since Trumps returned to power.

The visit, confirmed by a White House official and a Netanyahus office on Saturday, comes when Israel deploys troops in a new safety corridor through Gaza to put pressure on the militant group of Hamas. Netanyahus' Minister of Defense said ISRAEL would seize large areas of the territory and add them to its so-called security areas.

Last month, Israel broke the ceasefire with a surprise bombardment in Gaza after trying to put pressure on Hamas to accept new mandates offered for the ceasefire, a decision supported by the White House. Hundreds of Palestinians have since been killed.

Israel has undertaken to degenerate the war in Gaza until Hamas returned the remaining hostages seized in October 7, 2023, which triggered the war, disarm and left the territory. Israel has also interrupted all supply, fuel and humanitarian aid supplies in Gaza.

Netanyahus’s office in a state-of-the-of-the-date press release said he and Trump would discuss the issue of prices, efforts to return our hostages, Israeli-Turkey, Iranian threat and battle against the international criminal court. Israel faces a rate of 17%.

Netanyahu is wanted by the court for alleged crimes against humanity in Gaza. The United States is not a member of the Court.

In February, Netanyahu became the first foreign leader invited to the White House during the second term of Trumps. Their meeting focused on the War of Israel with Hamas and the next stages as a ceasefire, have settled.

At a joint press conference thereafter, Trump made the surprise proposal that the Palestinians moved to Gaza are constantly resettled outside the territory and that the United States appropriated in the redevelopment of the region to the Côte d'Adérique du Middle East. The Palestinians opposed to leaving their homeland, and the Arab nations and the rights defense groups have strongly criticized the idea.

This February meeting gave Netanyahu a chance to remind the world of the support of Trump administrations in Israel, to defend the conduct of war and to distract political pressures at home.

These pressures have only developed while the Israelis protest both the absence of an agreement to bring the remaining hostages of Gaza and Netanyahus moves to dismiss the chief of the County Domestic Security Agency and his attorney general. He also faces calls to accept responsibility for his role in the failure to prevent the October 7 attack.

In a statement on Saturday, relatives of hostages detained in Gaza pleaded with Trump to use all your power to put pressure on Netanyahu to finish this war and bring our hostages now.

We approach President Trump: Netanyahu lies when he says that military pressure will bring them back. The only way to quickly return all the kidnapping is to end the war and return them all in one stroke, Ifat Calderon, aunt of Oder Calderon's Oder, told Tel Aviv, in Israel.

Hamas says that it will only publish the 59 remaining hostages, including 24, including more Palestinian prisoners, a sustainable ceasefire and an Israeli Gaza judgment.

The October 7 attack on southern Israel killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians. Some 251 hostages have been taken, most of them have since published cease-fire agreements and other agreements.

More than 50,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza as part of the Israels offensive, according to the Gazas Ministry of Health, which does not say if those killed are civilians or combatants. Israel says he killed around 20,000 activists, without providing evidence.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two of Netanyahus Associates this week two Netanyahus, suspected of having accepted money in Qatar, to promote a positive image of the Arab State of the Gulf in Israel. Qatar is a key mediator of Hamas in his negotiations with Israel but denies supporting the militant group. Netanyahu says that the case is baseless.

The Prime Minister is also the subject of a long -standing corruption trial and wakes up regularly against a deep state which he alleges that he is there to do so.

Trump says that the first foreign trip of his second administration will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and perhaps the United Arab Emirates and other places. The trip could arrive in May. Trump said he wanted to reward Saudi Arabia for his investment in the United States and that the three Gulf countries undertake to create jobs in the United States during his trip.

___

The writers of the Associated Press Natalie Melzer in Jerusalem, Darlene Superville in Washington and Cara Anna contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-netanyahu-visit-gaza-tariffs-hamas-ff9eef36eda018f415fc6fc953177e2a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos