Politics
Rethaping Turkish Politics: Erdogans bets on Kurdish opposition?
In the midst of crises in the Middle East, the war of Russia against Ukraine and that the assets return to the White House, the political landscape of turkeys has undergone significant changes during the last six months of the openings renewed towards the Kurds at the call of the Abdullah calanes imprisoned disarmament from Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The most recent striking development is the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu, a key figure of the Party of the Republican Peoples of the Opposition (CHP) and the main rival who can challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. These events indicate a deeper strategic realignment in Turkish politics. Erdoan is preparing to put the CHP to the key and replace it with another party.
Since its Foundation by Mustafa Kemal (Atatrk) in 1923, the CHP has played a central role in the development of nationalist turkeys, in particular the systematic denial of Kurdish identity, Kurdistan, and the suppression of Kurdish political aspirations. Successive governments are concerned about ideology, he exploited the anti-Kurdish feeling to rally nationalist support and maintain power. However, the CHP is now faced with a dilemma: if he hopes to win the 2028 general elections, she must obtain Kurdish votes. This indicates a potential change in its traditional position on the Kurds, making it less effective as a nationalist mobilization vehicle. Mamolu, in particular, owes his victory in the 2019 And 2024 The elections at the town hall of Istanbul in part to the Kurdish voters persuadus by the equality of the pro-Kurdish peoples and the democracy party (Ask), emphasizing their growing influence in Turkish politics. Most Kurdish residents in Istanbul forceful Evacuated by more than 3,000 Kurdish villages in the eastern and southeast regions in the 1990s by the Turkish state to dilute the Kurdish presence in these regions.
Erdogan and his ruling party of justice and development (Akp) Also recognize the strategic importance of the Kurdish vote. However, its closest ally, the party of the ultra -nationalist nationalist movement (MHP), has lost the ability to effectively stir nationalist fervor. For Erdogan to prolong his reign beyond 2028, he needs controlled opposition which can fragment the anti-Erdogan / AKP vote without threatening its grip on power. Dem could play this role.
Above all, dem approved Abdullah Calans February 27, 2025 Call for the announcement of the disarner PKK who followed a handshake Between an MHP chief, Devlet Baheli, and the co-president of DEMS, TURCER BAKRHAN, in October 2024. This suggests that ERDOGAN promotes a rapprochement between the state and the pro-Kurdish party, potentially positioning DEM as an opposition sanctioned by the State to serve its own strategic interests. This maneuver aims to create divisions between CHP and DEM, more weakening the wider opposition against him. In response to its founder, the PKK said Unilateral ceasefire On March 1, but Turkey continued to bomb the PKK positions in the Kurdistan regional government in Iraq and in the regions of the Kurdish autonomous administration in the north and eastern Syria (AAnes) in Syria. The Turkish state has not yet taken concrete measures concerning these calls.
Erdogan can see Dem as a more manageable opposition compared to the CHP because it does not have a great national attraction and the institutional force of the CHP. While the pro-Kurdish party has a solid base in the Kurdish regions, its influence remains confined, which makes it less likely to pose a direct challenge to the rule of the Erdogans. By subtly legitimizing Dem and allowing it to operate in a controlled political space, Erdogan can present a faad of democratic pluralism while ensuring that the opposition remains fragmented.
Unlike CHP, which has a long -standing political network, DEM is more vulnerable to state pressure. Formerly known as the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP), DEM sailed on the hostile political climate of the turkeys by getting back several times. He entered the 2023 election banner under the banner of the left green part (YSP) to escape potential closureSO renowned Like the equality of peoples and the democratic party (HEDEP) then DEM in October 2023. Despite a sustained repression, including mass arrests candidates and deletion From the Kurdish -elected mayorsit maintained a presence in Parliament and local governments, recovering the municipalities of major Kurdish in 2014, 2019 and 2024. The past experiences of the parties with the arrests and the prohibitions of parties made him more prudent and pragmatic in his relations with the government. Erdogan can exploit this by offering limited concessions as selective cultural rights or in reduction of political repression to maintain the cooperation of the parties without allowing it to become strong enough to take up a real challenge. While DEM served as voice to the Kurds, his influence in Parliament remains limited and inadequate to obtain significant political gains for them because of his relatively small number of seats. Erdogan and the AKP calculate that a weakened but somewhat sustained pro-kurdish opposition could serve their interests by dividing the opposition vote while seeming to adopt a more inclusive new political position.
At the same time, the CHP and Akp both seek to manipulate the Kurdish aspirations for their own electoral gain, obvious in their recent attitude to Kurdish voters, including recent greetings of Newroz (New Year Kurd 2725). This competition highlights the central role that the Kurdish electorate will play to shape the political future of turkeys. DEM could see this option as a chance to obtain political rights. However, there is a risk that DEM can become a co -opted or faithful opposition, serving as a controlled outlet for the Kurdish grievances without constituting a real threat for the Erdogans to adhere to power. By engaging in the dialogue with DEM while being simultaneously deletion Kurdish elements, Erdogan tries to neutralize Kurdish political mobilization in a way that benefits its long -term rule.
Erdogans' long -term strategy can imply the sidelining of CHP by empowering the DEM, just enough to fracture the opposition without threatening its reign. This represents only another tactical maneuver. The AKP will adjust its course if it perceives that this strategy no longer serves its interests, in particular if the Kurdish voters lose confidence in DEM for having seemed aligned on the Erdogans agenda. However, one thing is certain: the Kurds will play an important role in the formation of the political trajectory of turkeys leading to 2028.
