Thousands of people protest against Donald Trump through us

Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of major American cities on Saturday to oppose the division policy of President Donald Trump, in the biggest demonstrations since his return to the White House.

Opponents of the policies of the Republican President – of the granting of the government to exchange prices and eroding civil freedoms – gathered in Washington, New York, Houston, Florida, Colorado and Los Angeles, among other places.

“I'm so angry, I'm so crazy, yes. Yes. A bunch of alleged privileged and white rapists control our country. It is not great,” said New York painter Shaina Kesner, 43, joining a crowd walking in the heart of Manhattan.

In Washington, thousands of demonstrators – many of whom traveling through the United States – gathered in the National Mall where dozens of speakers gathered in Trump.

Now is happening: an aerial view of the massive demonstration today in Boston, my for “off!” Movement against Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0ozgq2hfhw

Marco Foster (@marcofoster_) April 5, 2025

“We have approximately 100 people who fell by bus and van from New Hampshire to protest against this scandalous administration (this) makes us lose our allies around the world and causes people at home here,” said Diane Kolifrath, 64, a bicycle guide.

“They exhaust our government.”

In Los Angeles, a woman disguised as a character of the dystopian novel “The Handmaid's Tale” agitated a big flag with the message: “Get out of my uterus”, a reference to the anti-abortion policies of Trump.

In Denver, Colorado, a man in a large crowd of demonstrators held a sign by reading “No King For USA”.

Now is happening: a massive demonstration takes place in downtown Chicago for “Off Hands!” Movement against Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/nveitfi8iy

Marco Foster (@marcofoster_) April 5, 2025

The rallies have even extended to certain European capitals, where the demonstrators expressed their opposition to Trump and its aggressive trade policies.

“What's going on in America is everyone's problem,” said Liz Chamberlin, a double American-British citizen at AFP during a London rally.

“It's an economic madness … It will push us into a global recession.”

And in Berlin, the 70 -year -old retiree Susanne Fest said that Trump had created “a constitutional crisis”, adding “the guy is a madman”.

In the United States, a loose coalition of left-wing groups like Moveon and Women's March organized “hands” events in more than 1,000 cities and in each district of the congress, groups said.

Anger

Trump has angry many Americans by evolving aggressively to reduce the government, unilaterally impose conservative values ​​and strongly put pressure even on sympathetic countries on borders and trade, which has made the tank of the stock markets.

“We are here to stop fascism, honestly,,” the demonstrator Dominic Santella told AFP in Boston. “We prevent a chief of … imprisoning his opponents, preventing him from imprisoning random people, immigrants.”

Many Democrats are furious that their party, in the minority in the two chambers of the Congress, seemed so helpless to withstand the movements of Trump.

At the National Mall, a few blocks from the White House houses, thousands of people heard speakers, including representative Jamie Raskin, a democrat who was director of dismissal during the second distribution of Trump.

“No legal person wants a dictator of writing the economy who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing,” he told the crowd.

Activist Graylan Hagler, 71, also addressed the demonstration, saying: “They woke up a sleeping giant, and they have not yet seen.”

“We do not sit down, we will not be silent and we will not leave.”

The demonstrations on Saturday was largely peaceful. An optimistic atmosphere prevailed by a gentle day in Washington, with demonstrators ranging from the elderly to young couples with infants.

A women's walk shortly after Trump's first election in 2016 attracted half a million demonstrators in Washington.

The organizers of the last Washington rally predicted a participation rate of 20,000, but on Saturday afternoon, the number seemed considerably greater.

While Trump continues to upset Washington, his approval rating fell to his lowest since he entered, according to recent polls.

But despite the global decline in its radical prices and its resentment bubbling with many Americans, the White House rejected the demonstrations.

The republican president, still popular with his base, shows no sign of restraint.

“My policies will never change,” Trump said on Friday.

