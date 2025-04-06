Politics
Cambodia is a naval base opening renovated by China
Ream, Cambodia – The head of the Cambodies Hun Manet said on April 5 that there was nothing to hide when he inaugurated a naval base renovated in recent years by China, after Washington had expressed his concerns about the role of Beijing in upgrades.
The United States has said that the Ream naval base, located off the southern coast of Cambodias, could give China a key strategic position in the Gulf of Thailand near the disputed southern China Sea, which Beijing is almost in its entirety.
High Cambodian officials have repeatedly denied that the base is used by a single foreign power, following American media reports in 2022, saying that new Ream facilities were under construction for the exclusive use of the Chinese navy.
Military representatives of various nations attended a ceremony marking the inauguration of the renovated Ream base on Saturday, the Cambodia shifting the red carpet for a delegation from the Chinese peoples' liberation army.
Prime Minister Hun Manet praised the opening of the improved port during the event, where the Cambodian and Chinese flags were piloted.
We hold the inauguration live today because we want both the Cambodian people, and the people and all the forces of the whole world cease to make a doubt about it, he said in a speech.
From today, Cambodia will welcome all friends to organize joint exercises in the Ream base. We have nothing to hide at all, he added.
He promised that the new and improved installation would not be for the exclusive use of Beijing and that ships from other countries would be authorized to dock.
The ceremony also presented remarks by Mr. Cao Qingfeng, a senior Chinese military official, who said that the port symbolized iron friendship between the two nations and would inject new impetus into regional security.
He added that the base would be used for joint military exercises, including the annual exercises of the Golden Dragon in May.
Cambodia has long been one of the strongest allies in Chinas in Southeast Asia, and Beijing has extended its influence on Phnom Penh in recent years.
Under former chef Hun Sen, the Prime Ministers, Father China, paid billions of dollars into infrastructure investments, while relations with Phnom Penh of Washingtons have deteriorated in recent years.
He said on April 5 that Chinese President Xi Jinping will go to Cambodia this month, previously confirming the plans for such a trip.
Beijing has since 2022 contribution to an overhaul of the Ream naval base, which was originally built by using American funds.
Western concerns concerning the base go back to 2019, when the Wall Street Journal reported a secret agreement, allowing China to grant warships.
At the end of 2023, Chinese warships accosted for the first time at the 363m pier, located on the Cambodias coast in the south of the country between Thailand and Vietnam.
Cambodia should also receive two warships in China to improve its defense capacities.
In December, an American warship accosted nearby Sihanoukville during the first call for an American military port in eight years.
This was followed in February by the visit of a main director of the American army in Cambodia, featuring a meeting with the Prime Minister during a trip intended to extend bilateral defense ties.
Last month, Cambodia said that a Japanese warship would be the first to dock at the Ream base. AFP
