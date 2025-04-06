PM Modi inaugurates the new Pamban bridge, 1st vertical sea bridge in India







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Pamban bridge on Sunday – the country's first vertical maritime bridge – at Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Ram Navami. Prime Minister Modi also reported a coastal guard ship – which has passed under the bridge – and the new train Rameswaram -Tambaram (Chennai). Prime Minister Modi, who arrived at Tamil Nadu after a three -day visit to Sri Lanka, also made a Puja at the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and threw the foundation stone of various rail and road projects worth 8,300 beliefs in the state. According to the ministry of railways, the 2.07 kilometers long bridge, covering the Tamil Nadu Strait, testifies to the engineering prowess of India and the development of visionary infrastructure. Located in the Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects Île Rameswaram to Mandapam on the continent. Built at the cost of more than RS 700 crore by rail vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) – A PSU of Navratna under the Ministry of Railways – The bridge has a 72.5 meter navigation duration which can be lifted vertically at 17 meters, allowing ships to pass below. The bridge can also support two railways, although it currently operates on a single line. It is eliminated for train speeds up to 80 km / h and is built to manage the increase in rail traffic and heavier loads. According to a government statement, the new bridge has a planned lifespan of 100 years. It has been built with special engineering techniques that reduce the need for frequent maintenance and use a strengthening in stainless steel, fully welded joints, high -quality protective paint and a polysiloxane coating to protect against corrosion in the severe marine environment. The Pamban bridge is compared to famous people like the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, the Tower Bridge in the United Kingdom and the Oresund bridge between Denmark and Sweden because of its modern design and technology. The old Pamban bridge was built in 1914 by British engineers. He used a scherzer range to operate manual (a type of rolling lifting bridge). The pass has been closed to rail traffic due to safety problems. PM Modi witness RAM SETU On the way to the return of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Modi witnessed the RAM Setu and shared an aerial video. “On the way to the return of Sri Lanka, a short time ago, had the chance to have a Darshan of the Ram Settu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time that the Surya Tilak took place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of the two. Prabhu Shri Ram is a unity force for us. On the way back of Sri Lanka, a short time ago, was lucky to have a Darshan du Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak took place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of the two. Prabhu Shri Ram is a union force for pic.twitter.com/w9lk1ugpma Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025 RAM SETTU, also known as the Adams bridge, is a chain of upsets connecting India and Sri Lanka. It covers 48 km between the island of Rameswaram, off the south-eastern coast of India, connecting the island of Mannar to Sri Lanka. He separates the Gulf of Mannar (South), an entrance to the Indian Ocean, from the Strait of Palk (North), an entrance to Bengal Bay.





