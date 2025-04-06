



Policy maneuvering the meeting of Jokowi-LBP in solo, red and white politics: Prabowo President Jakartasatu.com– The coordinator of the Red and White political study, Sutoyo Abadi, strongly said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (LBP) were the source of all problems in current national political chaos. This declaration appeared following a political meeting closed in Solo on April 1, 2025, only 20 days before the six months of the Prabowo Subbianto government.

The meeting was followed by the loyalist trio Jokowi: Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Pratikno and Budi Arie, and Ahmad Lutfi, governor of the Java center. They were called to face Jokowi at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo. According to Sutoyo, the hidden agenda of Reunion was the continuation of the old scenario aimed at maintaining the hegemony of Jokowi power thanks to Gibran Rakabum Rakabum and to ensure that President Prabowo remained under oligarchic control. The declaration of Luhut who suddenly defended Jokowi, called him without violating the law and the constitution, was part of political propaganda to obscure the demands of the people who wanted Jokowi to be tried. It is a naked body in the interest of the oligarchic elite. said Sutoyo to

Jakartasatucom, Sunday (6/4/2025). Sutoyo misses, the LBP declaration also carries a hidden message: do not disturb Jokowi by legal problems, Gibran Sah as vice-president and ready to replace Prabowo, the people must be silent and not be wary of the maneuver of the power of Jokowi-Luhut. It's not just a question of defending Jokowi. This is the sustainability of the power scenario that has been locked with foreign networks such as China. LBP was the one who signed an important document three times with China, witness directly by Xi Jinping and Jokowi. All of this continued in Jokowi's strategic position in Kim and in the Red and White cabinet, added Sutoyo. He also underlined how Xi Jinping called Prabowo twice as elected president Jokowi, and Hashim Djojohadikusumi's declaration that the Prabowo program was in accordance with Jokowi, strengthening the impression that Prabowo could not be free to move from the international oligarchic scenario. According to Sutoyo, the current government is directed that Prabowo lasts only two years, then replaced by Gibran by the constitutional route which was prepared. In fact, since early March 2025, there has been a recruitment of activists and intellectuals to become paid Buzzers to strengthen the story of power. Do not consider this as a conspiracy theory. All this is carefully arranged. Jokowi and LBP are no longer just political actors, they are the main controller of our democratic crisis today, “concluded Sotoyo. (Yoss)

