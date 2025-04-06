The Tarik police chief gives help to the self -tensioning of Mandriri's food at the village – Kempalan.com





Corn factories in the village of Tarik, Tarik district, Sidoarjo, should support the regional police regional police security program. Sidoarjo-Collection: Tarik police chief AKP Heri Setyawan, with Bhabinkamtibmas Desa Tarik, provided direct help to Dolah, local residents who manage the Nutritious Food Yard (P2B) program. This program aims to increase food security by planting corn in residents' houses, as one of the efforts to be an independent food. In this activity, AKP Heri Setyawan said that in addition to improving the well-being of the community, the P2B program also supports food security at the local level, especially in the village of Tarik. “Thanks to this help, we hope that residents can be more independent to meet daily food needs, while creating new jobs,” said AKP Heri Setyawan. Dolah, who is one of the residents who manages nutritious food sites, feels helped by the help of the police chief and Bhabinkamtibmas. “With support and advice, I am more enthusiastic about the development of this company. I hope that the results can be useful for families and surrounding communities,” said Dolah. The assistance given is not only in the form of a planting of corn, but also linked to agricultural techniques which are respectful of the environment and effective, so that the results are optimal. This activity should be a model for other residents of the village to participate in support for food security for the regional police regional police in Sidoarjo in the east of the use of the court. With this initiative, we hope that the village of Tarik can be an example for other villages to improve independent food self -sufficiency and empower the community through the use of local resources.

