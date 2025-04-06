PM Modi Jabs MK Stalin on central funds







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurating today the Pamban bridge of Tamil Nadu, made fun of the opposition, saying that they are like people who cry without any reason. In the context of the complaints of chief minister MK Stalin concerning the delimitation and the question of the third language, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the funds allocated to the State's rail projects have increased by almost seven times. “The infrastructure of the Tamil Nadu is an absolute priority for the government … Before 2014, only RS 900 crore were received each year for rail projects and you all know who directed the India alliance at that time. The government also modernizes 77 stations, including that of Rameswaram, he said. Stressing the generosity of the center in another region, he said: “Over the past 10 years, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a lot of work has been done on the roads of the village and the highways”. “After 2014, with the help of the central government, around 4,000 km of roads were built in Tamil Nadu,” he added. Head Minister Stalin said on several occasions that the center had tried to slow down the southern states – politically by delimitation and culturally thanks to three -language politics. The center, he said, clearly said that state funds will be retained if they did not follow the national education policy. However, these were not the problems to which PM Modi mentioned. Instead, he faced the leaders of Tamil Nadu for signing in English and not in Tamil and has challenged medical education in Tamil. While Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Pamban bridge, Mr. Staline jumped the event, inaugurating a summit of the government college managed by the government in Nilgiris. In his speech, even today, he demanded that the center gives a firm commitment that the current proportion of deputies in parliament would be protected. “Thanks to this meeting, I want to ask the PM Modi to repair the simple fears of Tamil Nadu. From the soil of Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister should give the assurance that the proportion and percentage of deputies in the states that have controlled the population do not drop, he said, demanding a constitutional amendment in this regard. The BJP did not open its account to the Tamil Nadu I the last two general elections. Now, with his majority in Parliament, while he sails on coalition policy at the center, he is looking for new states to develop. Most of the northern states being saturated, the Paty has now thrown away on the south.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/narendra-modi-mk-stalin-delimitation-language-row-some-cry-without-any-reason-pm-modi-jabs-mk-stalin-over-central-funds-8100891 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos