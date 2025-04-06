



Peshawar: President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Akbar Khan, said on Saturday that the management of the parties had taken note of the intestine struggles in the provincial chapter and ordered groups to exercise a reservoir.

Speaking of the journalists of the PTIS protest camp outside the provincial assemblies here, Akbar said that the political committee of the parties had discussed the issue and gave instructions to both parties so as not to degenerate the situation.

Our political committee will soon make a decision on this subject, ensuring that such a situation does not occur in the future, he said.

Currently, the Ptis KP power chapter faces a schism, with senior throat leaders. A war tug is underway between the president of the assembly KP Babar Saleem Swati and the former senator Azam Swati, both from the Manshra district.

Akbar says Gandapur likes Imrans Trust, not being deleted

In addition, former Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is engaged in a War of Words with the Internal Responsibility Committee of the Parties and made public his answer to the Committees Questionnaire which was published on administrative and financial issues from the moment he owned financial and health portfolios.

On Friday, in a related development, some senior PTI managers demanded from the management to order an investigation into the Declaration of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who declared them conspirators in a recent podcast. The request came from the former president of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, and former Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, with another senior party official, Kamran Khan Bangash, out of their support.

Mr. Akbar also called on party leaders, involved in the intestine struggles, to prevent to tackle, saying that such a conduct is inappropriate.

The differences in political parties are a normal thing, but all these questions should be discussed during appropriate forums, he said, urging all the leaders to be on the same wavelength that the differences are not good for the interests of the parties.

The PTI chief also said that no one in the party was in weight.

He said that party workers were neither associated with Ali Amin Gandapur or him, and that they would support anyone who had the support of the founder of the Imran Khan party.

Since Imran Khan is the pivot of the parties, such differences are unlikely to harm the party because people trust Imran, he said.

Mr. Akbar said he had differences with Gandapur when he took over the office of the President of KP Party, but in accordance with the orders of Imrans, both buried in the ax.

When he was asked if former Minister Mohammad Atif Khan was appointed president of the region of Ptis Peshawar and Sher Ali Arbab, the secretary general, he declared that each chief should do his own team and that he was comfortable with his. The two officials were removed while Ali Amin led the provincial chapter of the parties.

Regarding the chief minister's dismissal, Akbar said Gandapur appreciated the confidence of the founder of the PTI, there was therefore no merit in talking about his dismissal.

He also asked PTI workers and the management to wear black armbands on Monday to protest the excess of federal governments against the party.

We are faced with state oppression and state terrorism, he said.

The provincial president of the PTI ordered party workers and leaders to prepare for a massive protest movement to be launched on the directives of Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI would go on the street if its founder, Imran Khan, called.

Posted in Dawn, April 6, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1902322

