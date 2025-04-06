Veiled attack by PM Modi against MK Stalin at Tamil Nadu: “Signed in Englishwhere's Tamil Pride” | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a veiled excavation to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, saying that the central government has provided more state funds than the UPA government, but “some people continue to cry.” He also questioned the DMK managers for signing their letters in English, not in Tamil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. (PTI) Read also: MK Stalin asks the PM Modi to appease the fears of the people of the Tamil Nadu on the delimitation “Under the government of Modi since 2014, we have provided funds for the development of Tamil Nadu, three times more than the India alliance when it was in power. The DMK was part of the India alliance at that time. Read also: will move SC against Waqf Bill, explains Stalin; DMK, the allies wear black badges The remark was a reference to the letters of chief Minister MK Stalin to Prime Minister Modi asking the central government to release education funds. Stalin, in 2024, also sent a 15 -page memorandum to the Prime Minister, seeking central funding for the Chennais Metro project, the release of the education program and the resolution of the detention of the Sri Lankan Navy of Tamil fishermen. PM Modi Slams DMK Leaders to sign letters in English He also criticized MK Stalin, referring to his letter, saying that these ministers of Tamil Nadu speak of pride of their language but always writing me letters and disconnecting me in English. Why don't they use the Tamil language? Where is their Tamil pride? Prime Minister Modi, who reported the first train traveling on the new Pamban bridge earlier, also spoke of various infrastructure and development initiatives that the central government supported in Tamil Nadu. He said, before 2014, Tamil Nadu would only get 900 crores in their rail budget each year. You all know who was the main leader of the India alliance at the time. Today, the Tamil Nadu railway budget is more than 6,000 crores. The Prime Minister added, to Tamil Nadu, my poor brothers and sisters received 12 houses from Pakka Lakh under programs supported by the central government. 12 families of crore across India have finally obtained water connections, whose families of 1.1 crore belong to the Tamil Nadu. They have tap water in their homes for the first time, benefiting the most to my mothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu. The government led by the Tamil Nadus DMK and the Union government engaged in a war of words concerning three languages ​​in three languages ​​under the national education policy 2020. Stalin allegedly alleged that the policy is equivalent to “the taxation of the Hindi and is an attempt to erase linguistic diversity and Tamoule pride. State diagrams due to their refuse to implement the NEP.

