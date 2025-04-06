India and the United Kingdom Launch Tech Initiative as a new British Foreign Affairs Minister are making its first official visit





New Delhi India and the United Kingdom have launched a new technological security initiative which should stimulate economic growth and deepen collaboration, the two countries announced during the first official visit to India by the new British Minister for Foreign Affairs.

According to the agreement, which was announced on Wednesday evening, the two countries will work together on crucial technologies, critical minerals and from AI to semiconductors and telecommunications. It will also strengthen cooperation on issues such as climate, trade, technology and education, according to a statement published by the British Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy.

'' This will mean real on the challenges of the future of AI to critical minerals. Together, we can unlock mutual growth, stimulate innovation, jobs and investments, “said Lammy.

In talks with his counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the two also agreed to stimulate defense and cooperation in terms of security in Indo-Pacific, and discussed global issues, including the Russian-Ukraine conflict, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lammy said his trip to India reflects one of the main foreign policy priorities of the new government: reset with Europe, both on the climate and with the world of world.

The new government of the British Labor Party, which swept the surveys during the July 4 elections, said that it wishes to reset and relaunch British-Indian relations, in particular by restarting the official talks that began in 2022 on a free trade agreement hailed by the Minister of Primary of the time, Boris Johnson, of the European Union in 2020.

Lammy also met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said he had welcomed the new technology security initiative. Modi also said that India was looking forward to settling a free trade agreement in an article on the social media platform X.

The trade agreement aimed to double the trade in the two countries of its $ 2022 level of $ 5022 by 2030. Johnson promised to conclude an agreement by Diwali in October of the same year.

