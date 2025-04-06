The investment of 13,000 Billions of Ir is the target, this is ambitious and between





RP investment. 13,000 Billions are the target, it is ambitious and between (screenshot of the YouTube of the presidential secretariat on February 24, 2025) Anagata Nusantara Power Sentending for Indonesian Prosperity immediately welcomed visitors to the official page and both. The name is full of meaning: power means strength, Anagata refers to the future of targets and between, and the archipelago represents Indonesia as a whole. Investment management agency (BPI) and betweenWho has been trained in the era of the Administration of President Prabowo Suubianto, should be the main driving force to attract the investment flow, in particular the private sector, both national and international. The objective is clear: to guarantee the national investment target of 13,032 BILLIONS OF RP during the period 20252029 and encourage economic growth up to 8%. In the launch speech and between February 24, 2025, President Prabowo stressed that this body was not only an investment management entity, but an important instrument in the national development strategy. And between must be a state tool in the management of the wealth of the nation optimally, he said. Credible figure behind and between To carry out this great mission, it is necessary to manage the manager who is not only technically qualified, but also with integrity. Rosan Roeslani, who was immediately appointed head CEO of Danantaraexplained that the management process was carried out very closely, even involving hunters of national and international heads. It is not easy to find people who have expertise, clean and ready to serve. But finally, we managed to compile a team that was not only competent, but also dedication, said Rosan. Some big names in foreign countries have also joined the advisory council, including the veteran investor Ray Dalio, the economist Jeffrey Sachs and the former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Management composition Rosan will work with Pandu Sjahrir as Director of Investments (IOC) and Donny Oskaria as chief of the farm (COO). On the surveillance side, the Minister of Bumn, Erick Thohir, and the main economist Muliaman Hadad were seated as a member of the supervisory board. On this subject, two former presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, were in the ranks of the Director Council. This organizational structure is also reinforced by various strategic positions fulfilled by professional names, within the country and abroad. Among them, there was Robertus Billitia (legal), Arief Budiman (Finance), in Reza Yamora Siregar as chief economist. To maintain transparency, the supervision and liability committee also involved high -level institutions such as KPK, BPK, PPATK, police and the prosecutor's office. Rosan stressed that all management names have undergone pure selection without intervention. There is no deposit. Everything is chosen according to clear skills and history, he said. He also mentioned that this structure can still develop with needs. We will continue to adjust and strengthen this training. The new names can enter if necessary, he added. With a strong and credible structure, and between the target of the new face of Indonesia in the world of global investment invites the confidence of market players and the community in the broad sense. Related Deter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://berempat.com/ekonomi/38076/investasi-rp13-000-triliun-jadi-target-ini-langkah-ambisius-danantara/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos