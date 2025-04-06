



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is expected to meet President Trump at the White House this week, the Prime Ministers' office said in a statement on Saturday evening, during the second visit of this type of Israeli chief since the presidents inaugurated in January.

Netanyahu will arrive in Washington after renewing the Israel military campaign against Hamas in Gaza at the end of last month, despite the efforts of Mr. Trumps Aid to negotiate a new truce to stop the fighting there and release more hostages.

In addition to the Gaza War, the two leaders are likely to touch Mr. Tromps vast prices, which include an increase of 17% on Israeli exports to the United States. Mr. Netanyahu had sought to avoid the price on the eve of Mr. Trumps' announcement by canceling Israeli customs tasks on American products that are not in vain.

In the statement, Mr. Netanyahus’s office said the two leaders would discuss the issue of prices, efforts to return our hostages, Israeli-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat and other questions, adding that the Prime Minister goes to Washington on Sunday after Mr. Trumps.

However, Mr. Netanyahus Visit underlines how the Israeli chief saw his diplomatic position in Washington since Mr. Trumps returned to power in January. Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr., whose relations with Mr. Netanyahu are increasingly heavy as the Gaza War advanced, met him at the Oval office than in 2024.

Trump aligned his Middle East policy for the benefit particularly of Israel and left little daylight between him and Mr. Netanyahu. When he came into office for his second term, Trump made the Israeli Prime Minister the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House.

Two White House officials and an Israeli official said previously that leaders would meet on Monday. The officials spoke under the cover of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the case publicly.

The Israeli Prime Minister was in Hungary during a state visit, where he met the head of the country, Viktor Orban.

During the last trip of Mr. Netanyahus, Trump clearly indicated that he had been recommended to report a new diplomatic agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a main objective for the two leaders. But Mr. Trump seemed to remove the support of a Palestinian state, despite the pressure of the Saudis.

Trump also described a vision of Gaza which involved an American takeover and the massive exit of the Palestinians of the enclave. Experts said that the apparently offbeat proposal to withdraw the Palestinians had probably violated international law. He was also widely rejected by the Arab nations. Netanyahu has since called for voluntary emigration by gasans, which criticisms have denounced as effectively forced displacement.

Trump also canceled the sanctions imposed by Mr. Biden on the violent settlers of the West Bank and released weapons in Israel retained by the former president.

Israeli forces regularly bomb Gaza and progressed more deeply in the enclave since the war resumed at the end of March. Israel has also prohibited with the help of entering Gaza for about a month, in an apparent attempt to put pressure on Hamas, causing fears of a worsening of the humanitarian crisis for Gazans.

The Trump administration blamed Hamas for the collapse of ceases to cease. The truce that started just before the inauguration of Mr. Trumps of January held for about two months before Israel ended decisively with a deadly bombardment on March 18.

Hamas accused Israel of having broken the ceasefire, that Steve Witkoff, Mr. Trumps sent from the Middle East, helped the broker. The agreement had obtained an initial truce of six weeks for the two parties in order to negotiate a complete agreement to release the remaining hostages and put an end to the war, which Israel refused to face the end of the Hamass rule there.

According to the Ministry of Health Health, more than 50,000 gas has been killed during the Israel military campaign, including more than 1,000 since the end of the truce at the end of March, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. These figures are not distinguished between civilians and combatants.

