The excavation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in MK Stalin in the middle of the language line: the leaders write to me, no one signs in Tamil





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong excavation to the chief minister of the Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, in the middle of the row of ongoing languages, saying that he receives several letters from the leaders of the Tamil Nadu, none of them supports their signatures in Tamil. If they are really proud of their language, he said, they should at least sign their names in Tamil. “The government works constantly to ensure that the Tamil language and the Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. Sometimes I am surprised when I receive letters from certain leaders of the Tamil Nadu – none of them is signed in Tamil. If we are proud of Tamil, then I would ask everyone to sign at least its name in Tamoul,” said PM Modi. The DMK government led by MK Stalin and the Center were engaged in an intense word war, because the State accused the government of the BJP in the center of trying to impose the Hindi, the last flash point being the new formula in three languages ​​of the NEP (NEP). The state has argued that measures threaten the tamal language and culture. The Prime Minister also urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce medical courses into the Tamil language for children with the poorest history. “I would urge the government of Tamil Nadu to start medical lessons in the Tamil language so that even the children of poor families can realize their dream of becoming doctors. Our effort is to ensure that the young people of our country do not have to go abroad to become doctors. Over the past 10 years, Tamil Nadu has obtained 11 new faculties of medicine,” he said. In Rameswaram, after inaugurating the vertical bridge of the India Sea, the new Pambem bridge. The Tamil Nadu government alleged that the Center refused the funds intended for the state, recently claiming that more than 2,000 crores in the education funds have been blocked on the non-acceptance by the Tamil Nadu of the new education policy. However, Prime Minister Modi has rejected allegations, saying that the allocation of the Center funds experienced a significant increase in the NDA government led by the BJP and that Tamil Nadu has benefited from several central regimes. “The infrastructure of the Tamil Nadu is an absolute priority for the government. Over the past decade, the state rail budget has increased by more than seven. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without justification. Before 2014, only RS 900 crores were allocated each year. However, this year, the Tamil Nadu government has exceeded RS 6000. “He added. Meanwhile, MK Stalin jumped the inauguration event of the Pamban bridge. Tackling a rally in Ooty, he urged the Prime Minister to give a clear guarantee that the Tamil Nadu and other states that have managed to control population growth would not be penalized in the imminent delimitation exercise and that their share of parliamentary seats, in percentage, would remain unchanged. Posted on: April 6, 2025

