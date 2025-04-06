Last rates: Trump Economic Advise explains why the United States put prices on the islands inhabited only by the Penguins | Money news





Candy Economy's shelves are filled with gummies from Germany, Spanish lollipops, Japan chocolates and a panoply of candy across the United States.

The owner Mitchell Cohen was asked how many of the articles in his New York store would be affected by the last rates that Donald Trump announced.

“I think everyone,” he said.

Few corners of the American economy will escape, directly or indirectly, the radical prices.

For a company named Economy Candy, Cohen hopes that prices are falling, but worried, they could increase in the coming months.

“I think it will be another cycle of this hyperinflation on certain articles,” said Cohen, 39.

“If we put prices everywhere, it will go up,” he added.

About a third of the store products are imported.

It is not only that there are “more varieties of German Haribo than the Haribo store in Germany”, as Cohen said, but also candies in Europe and Great Britain.

Cohen has all the milk bars that they could find in Switzerland, all the candies due in Italy and as many exotic kits of Japan that he managed in cold.

The prices have effects on these products are obvious.

Pistachio snickers are from India and are now 26% prices.

SNICkers of passion fruit foam, Portugal, are now 20% of EU samples.

This is an example of how American companies suffer from the actions of their president.

