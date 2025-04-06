Bali Govt to start the waste cleaning movement on April 11





Denpasar, Bali (Antara) – The governor of Bali Wayan Koster published the number 9 circular of 2025 on the Bali waste cleaning movement, which will be officially started on April 11, 2025. The governor here said on Sunday that he would bring together all the village chiefs, the customary representatives of the village, the communities, the district chiefs, the mayors and the students, adding that the movement will be launched by the Minister of the Environment Hanif Faitol Nurofiq. Koster pointed out that the issue of waste in Bali must be resolved immediately, since President Prabowo suffers also pushes the resolution of the waste problem with Bali being one of the priority regions. “We must not wait for the end of my second term. If possible, this waste problem must be resolved in the middle of the term,” he said. In its direction, the regulation on waste management will cover all the elements of the community, including business players. He noted that during his previous term of governor, there was already a regulation on waste management and the prohibition of single -use plastics, although the implementation was not yet 100%optimal. In addition, at that time, the world was affected by the Pandemic Covid-19. “Of course, the situation is better now because the central government is currently promoting the management of the waste problem. There is also the management of President Prabowo to accelerate waste manipulation,” he said. Before the launch of the waste cleaning movement, the provincial government of Bali previously published a circular which includes rules and prohibitions for villages and customary villages, business actors, markets, places of worship and educational establishments. The governor has promised a price to those who apply good waste and sanctions management to those who do not meet standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jatim.antaranews.com/berita/903485/bali-govt-to-commence-waste-cleanup-movement-on-april-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos