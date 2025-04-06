



Dear beings have lost, long -suffering long and mental health problems. The country is still not completely recovered from the pandemic. I was in Rye while the country moved to the first locking in March 2020. My brother and I seated in an empty pub while the listening was being withdrawn. Strange, to be again in Rye in the same week, five years later. No one knew at the time what was going to happen. At first, people were subject to a virtual residential residence. People have obeyed the rules in the essentials, the government and the media playing a big game of some that did not do so. Fear was openly used to control the population. Another country has obsessed as much as this on the death figures? These, as well as infection rates, were a daily characteristic of information bulletins. Health workers were heroic, bringing their own life to save others. Indeed, these people through the key services have all done exemplary work, making huge sacrifices. Too bad the shameful government, whose ministers applauded these staff members, then refused the salary increases they deserved. They also had protecting them. It was the same government that took the opportunity to reward her friends with lucrative contracts for vital services during the pandemic. You can never say that the government of Boris Johnson has wasted the opportunities created by the crisis. Cllr Paul Donovan looks at the cocovio pandemic Then, while ordinary people were punished for the slightest violation of “The Rules”, Downing Street celebrated with a classic fact as I say, not as I do the attitude. It was really not the best time in the government. Although the credit is granted for rapid deployment of the vaccine. The whole pandemic was a strange period, reversing everything upside down, suspended normal life for the best of two years. One of the incredible things was how something that dominated everyone's life, suddenly disappeared from the big titles – almost as if it never happened. The pandemic, however, has done enormous damage. More than 200,000 people dead, two million today with a long coconut, millions of people suffer from mental health problems and a generation of children is marked. Lessons must be learned, as never running the health and care sectors, so that the country has trouble dealing when the crisis strikes. Nor is it fair to reach people who always suffer from Covid's inheritance by reducing their social support. Perhaps more importantly, the country must be ready for the next pandemic. Unfortunately, some things happen to an international level now make another pandemic increasingly likely. The upcoming positive of the cocovated period was the way most people intensified and gathered to help their colleagues human beings. It was the best of humanity and showed that there is always hope, even in what seems the darkest of moments. Paul Donovan is Labor Advisor for Wanstead Village Ward, Redbridge Council and a blogger (Paulfdonovan.blogspot.com).

