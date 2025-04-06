“ Then connect the Tamil … 'PM Modi takes a jibe to MK Stalin in the middle of the linguistic policy policy





Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a veiled shot to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, during his visit to Rameswaram, weighing on the current debate on three languages. “Connect in Tamil if you are proud of it” Get the latest Mathrubhumi updates in English Speaking during a public rally after the inauguration of the new Pamban Railway bridge, the Prime Minister expressed his surprise that the leaders of Tamil Nadu do not sign their letters in Tamil, despite their vocal support for the language. “Sometimes I am surprised when I receive letters from certain leaders of Tamil Nadu-none of them is signed in Tamil. If we are really proud of Tamil, then I would ask everyone to sign their name in Tamil at least,” he said, stressing the importance of kissing the mother tongue of their practice. Prime Minister Modi also underlined the initiatives of his government to promote Tamal language and culture on the world scene. “We work continuously to make sure that the Tamil language and the Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world,” he added. His remarks come in the context of the current tensions between the government of the State led by the DMK and the Center. The Tamil Nadu has always accused the government of the BJP of trying to impose regional Hindi and Touche languages, in particular the Tamil. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Pamban Railway bridge – a key infrastructure project in the Ramanathapuram district. This new structure is the first vertical maritime bridge in the vertical elevator in India, marking an important step in indigenous rail engineering. PM Modi has exploited the vertical rise duration of the bridge remotely to allow a ship from the Coast Guard to pass, demonstrating its technological advancement. New train to stimulate regional connectivity As part of the event, the Prime Minister also reported a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram in Chennai. This decision aims to improve travel for daily shuttle and pilgrims, improving regional connectivity in the state. Stalin gives a failure to the event Although the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, did not attend the function due to the preliminary commitments in the Nilgiris, several dignitaries were present. These include the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, of the Minister of Railways of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw, Minister of State Thangam Thhannarasu, leaders of BJP K. Annamalai, Sudhakar Reddy, H. Raja, and Narinar Nagenthiran, as well as the collector of the Ramanathapuram district Simranjeet Singh Kahn.

