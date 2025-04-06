Azam Swati reveals Imran Khan's efforts to initiate dialogue with military leadership in 2022 – Pakistan





PTI head, Azam Swati, revealed that in 2022, former Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to open communication channels with the military establishment through intermediaries, including former President Arif Alvi. Despite several attempts, these efforts did not give the desired results.

In a video message, Azam Swati detailed that Imran Khan, expressing his concern concerning tense relations with the army, asked him to approach the army chief of the time, General Asim Munnir, to trigger a dialogue. Khan stressed the importance of confidentiality in these efforts, declaring that if the establishment was willing to speak, it has been ready from the first day, said Swati.

Swati said that, according to the Khans directive, he tried to contact the General Munir through several avenues:

General Munirs Mentor: Swati sought to take advantage of the influence of a person considered as a mentor of General Munnir.

Former President Arif Alvi: efforts have been made to use Alvis' position and links to facilitate communication.

Eminent journalist: a well -known media figure was also approached to mediate the dialogue.

Despite these concerted efforts, Swati noted that the doors of the dialogue remained closed.

Personal and Dynamics of Parties

Swati approached the allegations of a vlogger, adding that on November 26, 2022, he was incarcerated in Attock prison, questioning the credibility of the complaints suggesting that he had abandoned the mission of the parties. He underlined his commitment to the unity of the parties and expressed his support for Ali Amin Gandapur, which Imran Khan appointed chief minister. Swati said I don't want a division in the party, highlighting its alignment with the leadership decisions of the parties.

Context of awareness efforts

Awareness initiatives took place in the aftermath of the appointment of General Asim Munirs as head of the army in December 2022. Imran Khan, faced with growing tensions with military and public criticism of military personnel, sought to repair relations by dialogue. Swatis' revelations highlighted behind the scenes of the PTI management to sail in the complex civil-military dynamic during this period.

These disclosure give an overview of the challenges faced by political leaders in Pakistan when they try to engage in military establishment, highlighting the complex balance of power and the difficulties in establishing open communication routes.

At the start of the video, Swati said he was making the statement on O. Koran by Haath Rakh Kr Kehta Hun

