



All the ministers of the Red and White Cabinet must be in harmony with the political orientation of President Prabowo Suubianto. The regulations also apply to the era ministers Jokowi who is now back in the government's strategic position 20242029. The political observer at ESA Unggul University, Jamiluddin Ritonga, assessed that there should not be ministers who divided loyalty. According to him, they must be fully subject to the president who was in office, not to the previous chief. “Prabowo is worthy of rethinking ministers whose loyalty is twofold. This minister, in addition to being even faithful to Joko Widodo, also claimed to be faithful to Prabowo,” said Jamiluddin Ritonga on Sunday, April 6, 2025. He stressed, the ministers with a double loyalty have the potential to harm the coherence of the government's vision and can even be a threat from the cabinet. “It is possible that this type of minister betrays in the internal cabinet,” he said, without mentioning the name. According to Jamiluddin, a figure like this is generally a minister of deposit. If Prabowo lets them stay in the circle of power, then it's the same as keeping a problem. “Thus, a loyal of faithful who is twofold and that tends to be deposited, to remedy appropriately. In this way, there will be no more thorns in meat,” he continued. He also suggested that Prabowo is immediately firm to store the composition of the cabinet. In this way, all ministers will focus on fully supporting the president's political promises. “The Prabowo cabinet will be really organized to carry out its vision and its mission, including its political promises,” concluded Jamiluddin, cited Economic and political press agency rmol.

