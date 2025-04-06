Trump Portrait Artist says that the career is in danger after the president accuses him of distorting his resemblance





The artist who painted a portrait of President Donald Trump for the Colorado State Capitol said that criticism of his work “changed for the worst” since Trump accused him of distorting his image and that his livelihood is “in danger of not recovering”.

Sarah Boardman said in a statement on Saturday that the portrait for which she was ordered in 2019 had been approved throughout her artistic process by the Colorado State Capitol Advisory Committee. During the six years, he suspended from Denver, Boardman insisted that she had received a “massively” positive feedback on the table.

This changed after Trump demanded that the portrait be removed in a social post of truth on March 23, insisting that his likeness “was deliberately distorted at a level that even me, perhaps, I had never seen before”.

The portrait was removed the next day and storage after the republican management asked for it to be withdrawn, said a spokesperson for the Democrats in the Chamber of Colorado.

Boardman denied this allegation, saying that the work has been completed without “political bias, or any attempt to caricature the subject, real or implicit”.

“President Trump has the right to comment freely, as we are all, but the additional allegations according to which I” deliberately distorted “the portrait, and that I had to have lost my talent as I aged” now has a directly and negative impact on my business over 41 who is now in danger of not recovering, “she said.

The portrait of President Donald Trump is hung on Colorado Capitol after a ceremony of unveiling, in Denver, in 2019. Thomas Peipert /

According to his website, Boardman was born in England and traveled the world thanks to his travel activities until the art student in Germany.

She has already been chosen to paint the portrait of former President Barack Obama for Colorado Capitol. Boardman painted it again in 2012 when she was ordered privately for the portraits of Obama and former president George W. Bush as part of a wider presidential series, said his website.

Boardmans Family said Bush wrote a letter thanking her for her portrait. Her family and friends have described her as remaining graceful despite the attention of division directed towards her in recent days.

His sister-in-law, Sandi Bartels, said that Boardman was “absolutely incredible”.

“We all know Trump. We all know how he is talking,” said Bartels. “Maybe hell regrets at some point after saying.

She added that artists know that “there will be things that people might not like”.

“I can't imagine leaving something like that dropping it and saying:” I will never paint “,” said Bartels.

Boardmans niece, Elizabeth Paris, said that the relatives of the artists gathered around her on social networks, some changing their coverage photos in the portrait of Trump that Boardman had created.

The great art arouses emotion. This is obviously doing his job. Hat to you, my dear aunt, Paris said that she had written on Facebook after the benefits.

Paris said that despite Trumps' comments, many in their family supported the president when he took office for his second term. The unexpected attack on the capabilities of Boardmans took them off guard.

But she is a strong woman, said Paris about her aunt.

The shell probably hovers with that, “said Paris.” She has no thin skin.

