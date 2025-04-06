Bangladesh plans to injure India, Yunus shows a path to Pakistan, in China, to get closer to Kolkata, PM Modi plans to …





Home

News

Bangladesh plans to injure India, Yunus shows a path to Pakistan, in China, to get closer to Kolkata, PM Modi plans…. Xi Jinping at … There have been concerns about the presence of China north of the “chicken neck”. Now the Chinese will also be present in his south because they have access to the port of Mongla. India merges the Bangladesh chittagong in itself? The move can end …, PM Modi to meet Yunus in … Dhaka: Bangladesh in bankruptcy attended a multitude of economic and internal questions since Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister. The interim government under the supervision of Muhammad Yunus was accused of safeguarding radical groups that triggered violence against minorities. Regarding foreign affairs, the Bangladais government has taken measures that align the country more closely with China and Pakistan, posing new challenges for India. Yunus allowed Pakistan to get closer to only 120 kilometers from the Air Force Hasimara station. He also entrusted China the task of modernizing the port of Mongla. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Air Force officers go to Pakistan to receive training on JF-17 fighter planes. All these developments certainly increase the concerns of India. According to the Telegraph India report, the Bangladesh chief advisor Mohammad Yunus has made several decisions that have raised concerns about the security of India. Yunus authorized China to access the port of Mongla, which is located just 180 kilometers from Kolkata. It is important to note that India has long tried to slow down the influence of China in the Indian Ocean. Now the Chinese presence near Kolkata is an increasing concern for India. Growing influence of China and Pakistan in Bangladesh Yunus even paved the way to the Pakistani army to increase its proximity to the eastern border of the India. Recently, Bangladesh Air Force has announced that five of his senior officers would follow training in Pakistan for JF-17 fighter planes. These planes were developed jointly by Pakistan and China. The JF-17 jets will be deployed at the Lalmonirhat air base, just 120 kilometers from the Hasimara air base. Hasimara is located near the Siliguri corridor, also known as “Neck Poulean”, which links India to its northeast states and has significant strategic importance. There have been concerns about the presence of China north of the “chicken neck”. Now the Chinese will also be present in his south because they have access to the port of Mongla. In addition, the presence of Pakistani soldiers will also be closer to the India border, while their fighter planes arrive at Lalmonirhat airport. It is clear that because of Bangladesh, China and Pakistan have reached the Port of India. The possibility of a threat to India's security in this development cannot be excluded.

Read also: The 6th generation hunter in China, Jet J-50, appears to be great tension for India, United States; Nicknamed Hunter invisible, he can, his capable of massive

China hits jackpot in the southern China Sea, finds a huge treasure of …, opens a new chapter of Power Game in …, a great concern for India because of …

Delhi in Mumbai in 3 hours, this train is faster than Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, works in … the top speed is …





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/bangladesh-plans-to-trouble-india-yunus-showed-way-to-pakistan-china-to-come-closer-to-kolkata-pm-modi-plans-to-xi-jinping-to-7735881/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos