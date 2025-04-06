Azam Swati says that Imran Khan asked him to speak to the establishment





Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Azam Swati, made a statement under oath concerning the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, declaring that the founder had assigned him the task of speaking with the establishment, reported Ary News.

In a video statement, Azam Swati revealed that the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, had responsible for engaging in interviews with the establishment while asking him to keep the details of confidential discussions.

Azam Swati also explained that despite the public criticism of Imran Khan's establishment on social networks, behind the scenes were made to engage in dialogue.

The head of the PTI also revealed that he had been led by the founder, Imran Khan, well prepared for such discussions, similar to the previous cases where sensitive questions had been addressed.

By reflecting on the postponement of the PTI rally scheduled for August 22, Azam Swati confirmed that the decision had been made on party instructions rather than an external influence.

Azam Sawati said that the concerns about potential violence due to religious protests led to the decision to delay the event, stressing that it was a precautionary measure.

Azam Swati did not hesitate to criticize the PTI youtubers based abroad, expressing his frustration in the face of their actions.

He urged them to stop spreading false stories and warned that their actions were only exacerbating the country's problems.

Azam Swati called on the YouTubers to show more responsibilities, saying that they were doing harm by continuing to push misleading content.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar, president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), published major directives to senior leaders after internal disputes and differences emerged within the party, Ary News reported.

According to information, Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Pakistan Gohar's Charimanbarists contacted Central Managers Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser and Taimur Jhagra, exhorting them to refrain from making public statements against each other.

The president of the PTI stressed that, in the future, party officials should not express their differences in public. All party issues must be resolved through appropriate internal forums.

