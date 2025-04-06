PM Modi takes the excavation at Stalin Govt





Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a good pitch on Sunday for the Tamil and said that all the efforts were underway to take the language around the world and asked the Tamil Nadu government to transmit medical education in Tamil to benefit the poor. In his speech after laying the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, cumulatively projects more than 8,300 beliefs, Modi, on the occasion of Ram Navami, said that good governance of Lord Ram is the basis of national construction. Inaugurating the new Pamban bridge here, he said it was the first sea bridge in the country's vertical railway. Modi said the efforts were underway to take up the Tamil language, heritage in every corner of the world. Without named anyone, Modi said that he gets letters from leaders from Tamil Nadu and “they don't connect to Tamil”. “The government is constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and the Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. Sometimes I am surprised when I receive letters from certain leaders of the Tamil Nadu; none of them is signed in the Tamil language. If you are proud of the Tamil, then I would ask everyone to sign your name in Tamoul,” said Modi. In addition, he struck to teach medicine in Tamil in the state so that students of poor families are beneficial. “I would urge the Tamil Nadu government to start medical lessons in the Tamil language so that even children of poor families can realize their dreams of becoming doctors. Our effort is to guarantee that young people in our country do not have to go abroad to become doctors. Modi's remarks arise while the Tamil Nadu government of Tamil Nadu led by the MK has locked horns with the central government led by the BJP on the three -languages ​​formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Stalin argued that the policy of state policy favors regional languages, undergoing state autonomy and state linguist diversity Linguist diversity of the State, the linguistic diversity of the State, the linguistic diversity of the State, the linguistic diversity of the State, the linguistic diversity of the State, the diversity of the State and the linguist diversity of the State. The Prime Minister, referring to the beneficiaries of the State with regard to several initiatives, said that despite an increased allowance at Tamil Nadu, some “cry” on funds. In the past decade, the central government has allocated three times more funding to the Tamil Nadu compared to the period before 2014, the Tamil Nadu infrastructure is an absolute priority for the government. Over the past decade, the States's rail budget has increased by more than seven. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without justification, Modi said.

