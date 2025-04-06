Young leadership, trauma and intimidation policy | Journalist





During the post of Prime Minister, Patrick Manning rendered two insights on the former chief of our sorrow and our sorrow. He said: When he cannot have his way, Mr. President, his method is to intimidate you … We do not tolerate intimidation in the secondary school system … In the minute when you oppose my good friend, he becomes very angry. And if you strongly oppose him, he becomes an unleashed bull.

Finally, the chief became the Prime Minister. During the last meeting of the PNM General Council, when he passed the management of management to his protégé, Stuart Young, he insulted his colleagues in a shameful way. He called them out of their names and recorded them to perpetual ignominy.

Someone called Young a Prime Minister to squat because of the way he obtained his work. After being inducted, the government has placed its portrait in the departure show at Piarco International Airport where the portraits of the first and former primary ministers and presidents are exhibited. This could be a sign that Young is about to take an early start from the office.

When Young took up his duties, a parent of Imran Khan, who was a Young classmate at St Marys College, accused the latter of intimidation Khan for years. Young replied: The question of intimidation in this country is unfortunately real and which I take very seriously as a father and now as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. (Guardian, March 20)

He countered in a form of classical escape: it is deeply unhappy [for whom?] that an incident that took place when I was a teenage schoolgirl resurfaced in a way that does not allow a complete and fair discussion [from whose point of view?]. This incident was tragic for all those involved.

He has promised to make sure that our schools are safe spaces where all children can feel protected and get the necessary support. This is my commitment to Trinidad and Tobago.

Orin Gordon understood the nature of the evasive response of young people. He wrote: We have to know what happened before devoting the past to history, of non-all of them or to prolong or retain reconciliation. We must be clear about what was supposed to move on, before continuing. (Guardian, March 23)

I hope that the young person has seized the subtlety of the analysis of the Gordons. Young Suite: The public interest is not served by politicizing a problem as sensitive as intimidation, which deserves a thoughtful discussion and significant solutions.

The question arises: what constitutes the politicization of this question and how a PM squatter solves a problem which, according to him, also traumatized it; How does he detract an incident that is buried in his unconscious? Left unattended, it is likely to reappear in its adult behavior, although in a different form.

It is also wise to remind Young that the etymology of the political word has its roots in the classic work of Aristotle, politics. This has to do with the affairs of the state or the polis. When citizens speak / discuss a problem such as bullying, he performs one of the most sacred tasks of psychological cleaning of the psyche of nations.

Jacques Lacan, the French psychologist, told us that the unconscious is structured as a language, which means that it works according to the rules of a language. We can only treat this deep psychological pain through discourse and discussion at public and private levels.

We also know that traumatic incidents deleted can be revealed through the shortcomings and gaps in conscious discourse and even behaviors. There is no way in the world a traumatized subject like Young can circumscribe, control or shape a discussion of this horrible behavior through authoritarian declarations.

It was this gap in empathy that led Young to announce monetary prices to the victims of the Paria diving tragedy without informing their families before its announcement. It would have helped if he did.

Young cannot instruct a nation on how to respond to psychological trauma without taking care of its own personal problems.

PS David King, to whom I referred in my last article, was 95 years old when the first incident of citizens occurred.

—Prof the e-mail address of cudjoe is [email protected]. It can be joined @professorcudjoe.

