(Menafn) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Europeans not to be “deceived” thinking that there is an alternative defense structure to NATO. Writing in the Daily Mail on Friday, Johnson stressed that NATO remains the cornerstone of European defense and called on European countries to increase their defense expenses.

Johnsons' comments are reached after the reports have surfaced the American vice-president JD vances Frustration in the face of European Military Burden and the criticism of the American defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, of what he described as a pathetic European Freeloading. Johnson underlined the disparity between the defense budgets of the United States and the United Kingdom, stressing that the United States spends more than 1 dollars per year in defense, more than 12 times the budget of the United Kingdom, despite a population only five times greater. He also noted that the United States spends 3.5% of its GDP in defense, while the United Kingdom allocates approximately 2.3%.

Before his presidency, Donald Trump urged European NATO members to increase defense spending, which suggests that everyone should contribute 5% of GDP. In response, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced his intention to increase British defense expenses to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. Meanwhile, EU nations are considering their own defense strategy to reduce dependence on the United States.

In his article, Johnson stressed that no alternative to NATO exists, asking who could lead such a France effort, the United Kingdom or Germany? He argued that trying to replace NATO would only do problems. While he welcomed the increase in the planned defense budget of the United Kingdom, Johnson noted that it was only the beginning. He reiterated that the United States should remain the “hegemonic power of the Western world” to defend freedom and democracy, especially in Ukraine.

Johnsons' article also recalled its role by urging Ukraine to continue to fight during the peace talks in 2022, an intervention that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently criticized. Discussions are currently underway between Moscow and Washington to find a conflict resolution.

