Turkey has become the central nervous center for Hamas abroad

Jns.org – A terrorist cell from Hamas in Naplus which has received instructions and the financing of organizations abroad in Turkey has been dismantled by Israeli security forces in recent weeks in what observers have said that they are part of a larger Turkey model serving as permissive hub for Hamass terrorist operations.

According to a joint statement from the Israeli police and the Israeli security agency (Shin Bet) published on March 25, a terrorist cell of Naplus was thwarted, which acted under the direction and financing of the headquarters of Hamas in Turkey to carry out shooting attacks and explosive devices. The press release added that a M-16 rifle and tens of thousands of dollars in cash were submitted during the survey.

Six suspects of Nablus were arrested between January and February in a joint operation by the Shin Bet, the central unit of the Israeli police of the Judea and Samaria district and the Israeli defense forces.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had received about $ 40,000 from Hamas in Türkiye to carry out shooting and bombing attacks against Israeli security forces and other targets in Judea and Samaria.

The BET Shin said that the investigation revealed that the cell operated under a direct guide to Hamas' terrorist organization in Turkey, and that significant evidence was collected which not only thwarted the expected attacks but also allowed the accusation of all those involved.

One of the suspects led the security forces to a hidden bomb by the buried road near a key junction in Samaria. The large metal container filled with explosives was destroyed in a demolition controlled by the police.

Colonel (res.) Michael Mshshtein, chief of the Palestinian Study Forum in Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East and African Studies at the University of Tel Aviv and former head of the FDI Military Intelligence Department for Palestinian Affairs, Turkey at this stage is one of the most important operational humass hubs on Wednesday.

Mulshtein noted that in Lebanon, there was a decline there [of Hamas activities] Since Warand Hezbollah is angry with Hamas for trying to heat the border with rocket fire. In Syria, there is still a reconstruction [of Hamas] After the fall of the Assads, but it remains limited. As a result, Turkey has become a central nervous center.

Mulshtein added that istanbul houses Zaher Jabarin, the successor to Saleh al-Arouri, the late Hamas political office [eliminated in an airstrike in Beirut on Jan. 2, 2024] Who was responsible for Hamass Judea and Samarie operations in a variety of areas. Most operations in Judea and Samaria, in particular the military are promoted from there, said Milshtein.

He added, I carefully evaluate that Hamas finds very practical to operate in Türkiye. There is freedom of action, but not the same intense support as Iran or Hezbollah. As long as they do not establish military bases as in Syria, they are allowed to work freely, and of course, we know that their objective is to promote terrorism.

Mulshtein said that there had been several reports indicating that it is not only a free hand, but also training, mainly in the intelligence and commando fields, by Turkish security elements. And, he said, Turkey is a central member of NATO.

Under Jabarin, the heart of Hamass Judea and the command of the Samaria is managed by agents expelled as part of the 2011 prisoner Shaliter Shalit of 2011.

A minority is in Qatar and Gazawhere that a number of registered office agents were eliminated during the Warbut, the nucleus is in Türkiye, led by Mousa Dudin, said Milshtein.

A number of these terrorists have been involved in attacks such as the orchestration of the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli adolescents in 2014. Milshtein said that this network also continues to explore revolutionary movements as undergoing the Palestinian authorities that hold on West Bank, a strategic vision led by Arouri to its elimination.

Regarding the potential counter-action, Mshshtein said, the question of operating against the headquarters in Turkey is very complex, similar to the operation against Hamas figures in Qatar. Against those of Lebanon or Syria, there were no problem, but assassinations, even calm, in an arena like Turkey, would mean a friction with Erdoan, especially now that Ankara is more deeply involved in Syria.

He concluded, I suppose that as with Arouri and Haniyeh, there would be a theoretical possibility of acting against the agents of Hamas in Turkey if and when they left the country for a more practical arena, like Iran or Lebanon.

Michael Barak, principal researcher at the International Institute to Combat Terrorism (ICT) and specialist in Islamist and jihadist radical movements, Turkey was a basis for the Muslim Brotherhood on Tuesday. There are networks that help Hamas to finance, support, religious decisions and logistics. Turkey has become a reception point for members of the fraternity.

Barak has confirmed that Hamas headquarters still exist in the field of Istanbul and Ankara and it is integrated into educational establishments, including universities.

He cited the example of Professor Sami Al-Arian, a Palestinian Islamic financier from jihad in the 1990s which was expelled from the United States and now operates from a reflection group affiliated to University in Ankara. There he organizes Hamas figures, said Barak. Al-Arian maintains links with Hamas, directs webinars with them on Zoom and manages the bonds of BrotherHOOD-HAMAS, including in India.

Barak pointed out: all these Muslim active ingredients from the Muslim Brotherhood in Türkiye help Hamas, dawa [Islamic outreach]funding or religious decisions.

He added that Turkey has become a reception point for Muslim personalities from Libya, Iraq and Yemen.

On March 30, during a Ramadan prayer service, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said, that Allah, for the good of his name destroyed and devastated Israel Zionist.

He also prayed for mercy on the martyrs of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic jihad and wished a speedy recovery to their injured terrorists.

Erdoan has intensified his anti-Israeli rhetoric since the massacre of Hamas on October 7 in the south of Israel, comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and claiming that Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly supports them. Throughout the conflict, Erdoan openly met Hamas officials and even threatened military action against Israel, according to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies based in Washington DC.

Tyler Stapleton, director of relations with Congress at FDD, warned, Erdoans calls for the destruction of Israel should force the United States to start a scale of climbing responses to keep the leadership of the responsible turcins. He said the United States is expected to reassess weapons sales in Turkey, warning that the ability of turkeys to buy advanced fighter planes like the F-35 should trigger a congress magazine. He added that Washington should continue to describe the restrictions on foreign military funding and Turkey's exclusion from NATO exercises as an initial stages to approach Erdoan's hostility against Israel.