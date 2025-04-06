“Some continue to cry”: PM Modi Jabs DMK, says that Tamil Nadu has obtained 3x funds under the NDA rule





Last update: April 06, 2025, 3:36 PM is Prime Minister Modi said that over the past decade, the central government has allocated three times more funding to the Tamil Nadu compared to the period before 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image / X On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a veiled shot to the chief minister of the Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, saying that some were used to crying “while noting that the central funding of the state has tripled since 2014. The remarks came while Prime Minister Modi addressed a public rally after inaugurating the new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He also threw the foundation stone of other road infrastructure projects in the state. Tamil Nadu infrastructure is an absolute priority for the government. Over the past decade, the States rail budget has increased by more than seven. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without justification, “said PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi has also said that Tamil Nadu is organizing a crucial place in Indias Journey towards becoming a developed nation, adding that the country's overall progress is accelerating as the full potential of states is unlocked. In the past decade, the central government has allocated three times more funding to the Tamil Nadu compared to the period before 2014, “he said. #WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Tamil Nadu's infrastructure is an absolute priority for the government. Over the past decade, the States rail budget has increased by more than seven. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without pic.twitter.com/aefjj8bj6b Years (@ani) April 6, 2025 Prime Minister Modi noted that before 2014, the Tamil Nadu received an annual allowance of only Rs 900 crosses, but this year, the states rail budget exceeded 6,000 breaks of rupees. He also noted that the central government modernizes 77 stations through Tamil Nadu, including that of Rameswaram. He came after DMK accused the center of not publishing enough funds for the State despite the prudent management of the governments of his finances “. PM Modi is launching a new Pamban bridge Upon arrival in Rameshwaram from Sri Lanka on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Pamban bridge – the first vertical maritime bridge at Tamil Nadu. He also reported the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service. The new train service will improve the connectivity of Rameswaram to Chennai and to other parts of the country. This will benefit both trade and tourism in Tamil Nadu. New jobs and opportunities will also be created for young people, “said the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Railways highlights the newly built 2.07 kilometers bridge over the Tamil Nadu Strait as a symbol of advanced engineering and planning of the avant-garde infrastructure. Located in the Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects Île Rameswaram to Mandapam on the continent. Developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a PSU from Navratna under the ministry, the cost of the project exceeds 700 crore. Location : Tamil Nadu, India, India India News “Some continue to cry”: PM Modi Jabs DMK, says that Tamil Nadu has obtained 3x funds under the NDA rule

